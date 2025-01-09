Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

TikTok might survive, but might cause rupture in the Senate

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone with the TikTok app on its screen.
The Republican Party is divided over the future of TikTok as a Supreme Court case looms – tomorrow is the Big Day. Free speech rights are at stake – against national security concerns tied to the Chinese-owned app.

Trump, who is set to begin his second term, has urged the Supreme Court to block a US ban on TikTok, a measure signed into law by Biden in 2024 and supported by some Republicans. This could be one of the most consequential First Amendment cases in decades, Reuters reports.

TikTok, as you know by now, is owned by China-based ByteDance. The short video app faces allegations of posing a national security threat by potentially sharing user data with the Chinese government or manipulating content.

The aforementioned law mandates ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a US ban by January 19. One side of the dispute argues this protects Americans from foreign influence, while TikTok counters that the law violates free speech protections. ByteDance warns that if upheld, the law could give Congress unchecked power to suppress speech linked to foreign entities.

Trump’s stance is all over the place, given his administration’s prior efforts to ban TikTok in 2020. His legal team now argues for a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing TikTok's cultural and political influence, particularly among younger Americans.

Many Republican leaders, however, back Biden’s administration. Twenty-two Republican state attorneys general, led by Montana’s Austin Knudsen, filed briefs urging the Court to uphold the ban. Former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (no surprises here) likened TikTok’s challenge to a criminal delaying punishment, and bipartisan congressional leaders stressed the app’s potential as an ill-intended tool.

Meanwhile, Apple and Google have been urged to prepare for TikTok’s removal from their app stores, a step that would render the app unusable over time without updates, despite its massive US user base – 170 million Americans use TikTok monthly.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses

Latest News

Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
The Pixel 8 shines bright once more with a jaw-dropping discount on Amazon
The Pixel 8 shines bright once more with a jaw-dropping discount on Amazon
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
Google Photos' upcoming tweak could give your favorite people a starring role
Google Photos' upcoming tweak could give your favorite people a starring role
The latest iPhone 17 Air rumors are a breath of fresh air for hardcore Apple fans
The latest iPhone 17 Air rumors are a breath of fresh air for hardcore Apple fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless