Apple blocks TikTok's attempt to track iPhone users

Apple blocks TikTok's attempt to track iPhone users0
Ever wonder how you could look up a product online and all of a sudden targeted ads for that product pop up on your phone and other connected devices? Tis not witchcraft, readers. Third party apps and websites track your travels across the internet and also know which apps you've been viewing. When Apple released iOS 14.5 in May, it gave iOS users the opportunity to opt-out of getting tracked with the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature.
The Financial Times said that Apple was left with certain options: it could decide to look the other way and allow CAID to be used by app developers to obtain personal data, or it could block apps like TikTok from the App Store as long as the workaround continued to be employed. The latter is what Apple decided to do as it rejected TikTok updates that contained the CAID build.
Alex Bauer, head of product marketing at adtech group Branch, told the Times that "The Chinese app ecosystem was collectively baiting the bull with CAID, under the theory that Apple couldn’t afford to ban every major app in the market. Apple called their bluff, and seems to have reasserted control over the situation by aggressively rapping knuckles on early adopters before the consortium gained any real momentum."