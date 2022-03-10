 TikTok announces SoundOn, its all-in-one music platform - PhoneArena

Apps

TikTok announces SoundOn, its all-in-one music platform

Preslav Mladenov
By
TikTok announces SoundOn, its all-in-one music platform
Apparently, TikTok wants to grow in other industries beyond short-form videos. The social media company announced the launch of SoundOn, its all-in-one platform for music marketing and distribution. According to TikTok, SoundOn is its own promotion and music distribution platform, which will enable artists to 'grow their fanbases, harness their creative voices, and get their music heard worldwide.'

Artists may use SoundOn to upload their music to the TikTok app, as well as other music platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. All music creators retain 100% ownership of their songs. When artists upload their songs to TikTok or other music platforms, they will begin to earn money when someone listens to their music. In the first year, creators will earn 100% of the profits from the songs, but after that, TikTok will take 10%.

According to TikTok, in addition to benefiting from their songs, musicians would receive a 'variety of promotional tools and assistance' through SoundOn. Artists will receive insight on how to understand and develop their audience. Furthermore, artists will receive advice from experts on a dedicated SoundOn artist team. Artists will also receive support in promoting their work through marketing their songs on the TikTok platform.

The Global Head of Music at TikTok, Ole Obermann, stated, "New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok, and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist." SoundOn is now fully available in the US, UK, Brazil, and Indonesia.

