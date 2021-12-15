Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Deals Wireless service Music

Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month
TIDAL has just announced its holiday season promotional offer for those who’d like to try its music streaming service. Starting today, both TIDAL’s subscriptions plans are getting a massive discount for a limited time.

As the title says, TIDAL is offering a three-month HiFi subscription for just $1/month (usually $9.99/month) and a HiFi Plus subscription for just $2/month (usually $19.99/month). It’s pretty clear that if you just want to try the service without continuing your subscription, you should choose the more expensive tier plan since it offers the highest sound quality.

Keep in mind that following the limited holiday offer, you’ll be able to continue your subscription with one of the plans below:

  • Standard, normally priced $9.99/month for HiFi and $19.99/month for HiFi Plus
  • Families (6 accounts), normally priced $14.99/month (HiFi) $29.99/ (HiFi Plus) 
  • Students (-50%), normally priced $4.99/month (HiFi) $9.99/month (HiFi Plus)
  • Military (-40%), normally priced $5.99/month (HiFi) $11.99/ (HiFi Plus)
  • First Responders (-40%), normally priced $5.99/month (HiFi) $11.99/ (HiFi Plus)

Of course, you can always choose to subscribe to TIDAL’s free plan, but only if you’re in the United States. The plan offers subscribers access to the service’s entire music catalog and playlists, with limited interruptions.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Fi users are now eligible for the traditional year-end gift
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Fi users are now eligible for the traditional year-end gift
Google Pixel Watch remains elusive, but these watchfaces are real
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Pixel Watch remains elusive, but these watchfaces are real
Latest iOS update gives Siri back some accessibility features for the iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest iOS update gives Siri back some accessibility features for the iPhone
Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price
by Anam Hamid,  1
Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price
Samsung video shows you the right way to use your Galaxy Buds
by Alan Friedman,  2
Samsung video shows you the right way to use your Galaxy Buds
Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month
by Alan Friedman,  3
Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless