Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month

Standard, normally priced $9.99/month for HiFi and $19.99/month for HiFi Plus

Families (6 accounts), normally priced $14.99/month (HiFi) $29.99/ (HiFi Plus)

Students (-50%), normally priced $4.99/month (HiFi) $9.99/month (HiFi Plus)

Military (-40%), normally priced $5.99/month (HiFi) $11.99/ (HiFi Plus)

First Responders (-40%), normally priced $5.99/month (HiFi) $11.99/ (HiFi Plus)

TIDAL has just announced its holiday season promotional offer for those who’d like to try its music streaming service. Starting today, both TIDAL’s subscriptions plans are getting a massive discount for a limited time.As the title says, TIDAL is offering a three-month HiFi subscription for just $1/month (usually $9.99/month) and a HiFi Plus subscription for just $2/month (usually $19.99/month). It’s pretty clear that if you just want to try the service without continuing your subscription, you should choose the more expensive tier plan since it offers the highest sound quality.Keep in mind that following the limited holiday offer, you’ll be able to continue your subscription with one of the plans below:Of course, you can always choose to subscribe to TIDAL’s free plan , but only if you’re in the United States. The plan offers subscribers access to the service’s entire music catalog and playlists, with limited interruptions.