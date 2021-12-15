Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month

Enjoy 3 months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2/month or TIDAL HiFi for $1/month0
As the title says, TIDAL is offering a three-month HiFi subscription for just $1/month (usually $9.99/month) and a HiFi Plus subscription for just $2/month (usually $19.99/month). It’s pretty clear that if you just want to try the service without continuing your subscription, you should choose the more expensive tier plan since it offers the highest sound quality.
- Standard, normally priced $9.99/month for HiFi and $19.99/month for HiFi Plus
- Families (6 accounts), normally priced $14.99/month (HiFi) $29.99/ (HiFi Plus)
- Students (-50%), normally priced $4.99/month (HiFi) $9.99/month (HiFi Plus)
- Military (-40%), normally priced $5.99/month (HiFi) $11.99/ (HiFi Plus)
- First Responders (-40%), normally priced $5.99/month (HiFi) $11.99/ (HiFi Plus)
Of course, you can always choose to subscribe to TIDAL’s free plan, but only if you’re in the United States. The plan offers subscribers access to the service’s entire music catalog and playlists, with limited interruptions.