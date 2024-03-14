Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

TIDAL launches Circles, a safe space dedicated to artists

TIDAL is trying to turn itself into a comfy home for artists. Circles is the latest new feature introduced by the music service, an artist-to-artist forum that allows artists to discuss their career experiences and connect with their peers on how to navigate the music industry.

Although it’s not available to everyone, TIDAL announced that it’s giving select artists early access to use Circles, which is available in TIDAL Artist Home.

According TIDAL, Circles is secure and safe, so if you’re an artist seeking guidance or insight from peers who may have gone through similar career experiences, this might be the right space for you.

As artists, we have a tendency to feel like we’re on an island, which is why I love having artist friends because hearing about another artist experiencing this niche thing.


If you’re interested in Circles, you can start using it directly within TIDAL Artist Home where you can also browse discussions on the home feed, as well as dive deeper into key topics using the search feature.

TIDAL also confirmed that only verified artists on TIDAL Artist Home will be allowed to participate in conversations. Moreover, artists who can access TIDAL Circles have the option to post publicly in forums or anonymously to encourage a safe space for artists.

