TIDAL lowers pricing of its HiFi lossless music subscription to match Spotify

Tidal's current HiFi plans, which will not exist after the pricing shift





effective April 10th

Families will be transitioned to the new TIDAL Family plan, which will cost $16.99 USD a month. Additionally, Tidal will offer its DJ Extension as an add-on for individual plans, which will cost an additional $9 USD a month and allow users to access, stream, and mix music from the service's DJ partners.But it's not all great news, particularly for those that were on TIDAL's free tier, which will no longer exist. As per the company announcement, anyone on the free tier will now need to sign up for a paid plan in order to continue using the service. You gain some. You lose some.It is important to note that, while both TIDAL and Spotify now share a price point, their offerings differ. Spotify boasts a huge music catalog and excellent music discovery features. It's a crowd favorite, especially for casual listeners who love finding new tunes. However, Tidal's edge lies in its superior lossless audio quality, making it irresistible for serious audiophiles with high-end equipment.Until recently, music lovers wanting lossless quality had a clear choice: Tidal or Apple Music. Spotify's continued delays in rolling out their promised lossless tier have left users frustrated. Tidal's pricing shift,, puts serious pressure on Spotify to step up.