TicWatch Pro 3 Series finally gets Wear OS 3.5 update with rollout beginning today





The Wear OS 3.5 update promises a number of exciting enhancements for TicWatch Pro 3 users. From the interface overhaul to the improved performance and battery optimization, the upgrade is expected to make the watch feel like new again. Additionally, users can expect access to a wider range of apps and functionalities, further unlocking the potential of their TicWatch Pro 3.This rollout isn't just about the Pro 3 series, though. Mobvoi has confirmed that the TicWatch E3, a more budget-friendly smartwatch also powered by the Snapdragon 4100, will be next in line to receive the Wear OS 3.5 treatment. This news extends the reach of the update and ensures that a wider range of Mobvoi users can benefit from the latest advancements in smartwatch software.The journey to Wear OS 3.5 for the TicWatch series has been lengthy, but the arrival marks a turning point for Mobvoi and its smartwatch offerings. With improved performance, a modern interface, and access to a broader ecosystem, the TicWatch Pro 3 series is poised to reclaim its position as a leading contender in the affordable smartwatch market.