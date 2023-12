TicWatch Pro 3 Series finally gets Wear OS 3.5 update with rollout beginning today

Mobvoi has finally commenced the long-awaited rollout of Wear OS 3.5 to its popular TicWatch Pro 3 series. This move was announced last week , however, at the time no date had been given on when the rollout would actually begin.









But the wait is finally over as Mobvoi officially announced the rollout This update marks a significant milestone for the series, initially launched in 2020 as the first Snapdragon 4100-powered smartwatch and boasting a groundbreaking three-day battery life. While Samsung and Google were busy laying the groundwork for Wear OS 3, the TicWatch Pro 3 series remained steadfastly on Wear OS 2, even as Mobvoi introduced new variants like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra in 2021.But the wait is finally over as Mobvoi officially announced the rollout on Twitter , confirming that the update will reach all users in the coming weeks, albeit gradually. Just as stated in last week's announcement, Android users should make sure they have the latest version of the Mobvoi Health app before updating to Wear OS 3.5 and be aware that the update will perform a factory reset on your watch.