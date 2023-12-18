TicWatch Pro 3 Series finally gets Wear OS 3.5 update with rollout beginning today
Mobvoi has finally commenced the long-awaited rollout of Wear OS 3.5 to its popular TicWatch Pro 3 series. This move was announced last week, however, at the time no date had been given on when the rollout would actually begin.
This update marks a significant milestone for the series, initially launched in 2020 as the first Snapdragon 4100-powered smartwatch and boasting a groundbreaking three-day battery life. While Samsung and Google were busy laying the groundwork for Wear OS 3, the TicWatch Pro 3 series remained steadfastly on Wear OS 2, even as Mobvoi introduced new variants like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra in 2021.
But the wait is finally over as Mobvoi officially announced the rollout on Twitter, confirming that the update will reach all users in the coming weeks, albeit gradually. Just as stated in last week's announcement, Android users should make sure they have the latest version of the Mobvoi Health app before updating to Wear OS 3.5 and be aware that the update will perform a factory reset on your watch.
Source: X/Twitter
The Wear OS 3.5 update promises a number of exciting enhancements for TicWatch Pro 3 users. From the interface overhaul to the improved performance and battery optimization, the upgrade is expected to make the watch feel like new again. Additionally, users can expect access to a wider range of apps and functionalities, further unlocking the potential of their TicWatch Pro 3.
This rollout isn't just about the Pro 3 series, though. Mobvoi has confirmed that the TicWatch E3, a more budget-friendly smartwatch also powered by the Snapdragon 4100, will be next in line to receive the Wear OS 3.5 treatment. This news extends the reach of the update and ensures that a wider range of Mobvoi users can benefit from the latest advancements in smartwatch software.
The journey to Wear OS 3.5 for the TicWatch series has been lengthy, but the arrival marks a turning point for Mobvoi and its smartwatch offerings. With improved performance, a modern interface, and access to a broader ecosystem, the TicWatch Pro 3 series is poised to reclaim its position as a leading contender in the affordable smartwatch market.
