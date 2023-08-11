Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Important new features are coming to Threads on iOS and Android
Threads has been bleeding users since it launches last month, but that’s something that often happens with new products. After tens of millions of people checked out Threads on launch day, at least half stopped using the app in the following days.

One of the main reasons many have stopped using Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, is the lack of features. Although Threads’ engineers continue to add new features to the app almost on a weekly basis, some users may never return.

Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg revealed a trio of new features coming to Threads in the coming days. All three new features added to the app feel very important and are already available for Twitter (now X) users.

For example, Threads has now added a new mention button that allows users to easily mention someone’s account in their Thread. Another major new feature aimed at Instagram users is the ability to directly share a Threads post to their Instagram DMs.

Last but not least, Threads is getting the option to add custom alt-text to photos and videos included in posts. Once you add a new video or photo to your Thread, you can tap the “Alt” icon on the bottom left to enter a description.

All three new features should now be available on Android and iOS devices, but if you don’t see them, give if a few more days since these are usually rolled out in stages.

