This once crucial app will be shut down on your smartphone soon

Skype's heyday coincided with a time when internet-based calls were a novelty. But as bandwidth has increased and data plans have become more affordable, the landscape has shifted. Services like WhatsApp and FaceTime have become the norm, making traditional phone calls through Skype less essential. Microsoft's decision to phase out Skype's telephony features—the ability to call landlines and mobile phones—reflects this change.This doesn't mean Teams is a carbon copy of Skype. One key difference is the removal of direct phone calling. While existing Skype credits and subscriptions will be honored for a time, new calling plans won't be offered. This move signifies a broader trend: the merging of communication into internet-based platforms.The transition period will be marked by interoperability, allowing Skype and Teams users to communicate with each other. This approach should hopefully minimize disruption and give users time to adapt. Microsoft is obviously betting big on Teams, viewing it as the future of communication.In my personal view, the evolution of communication tools mirrors our own evolution. We adapt, we find new ways to connect, and we embrace the tools that make our lives easier. This transition from Skype to Teams is just another step in that ongoing process. For many, this will simply be an app icon change. For others, it's a reminder of how quickly the digital world evolves, and how we must evolve with it.