This large metro area will finally let you use your iPhone’s Apple Wallet to pay for public transit

By
Paying for a subway ride is about to get smoother for New York City iPhone users. The MTA is finally bringing its OMNY contactless fare system properly into Apple Wallet. Soon, you'll be able to add a dedicated virtual OMNY card, just like folks in other big cities have been doing for a while now. This is a key move as the city gears up to fully ditch the old swipe MetroCard.

For the last few years, New Yorkers have been getting used to OMNY, tapping contactless credit cards, debit cards, or phones using Apple Pay's Express Transit feature. It worked, but it meant seeing endless $2.90 charges on your bank statement. Then came the physical OMNY cards you could buy and reload, which helped. Now, things are getting properly digital.

It's about time for this to take place, considering Apple Wallet has supported transit cards for about six years in places like San Francisco (Clipper), Washington D.C. (SmarTrip), Los Angeles (TAP), and even Toronto (PRESTO).

So, what's actually changing? According to the MTA's plans:

  • Virtual OMNY Cards: Expect to see a mobile OMNY card option (for regular riders and students) pop up in Apple Wallet sometime in the last quarter of 2025 (think October-December).
  • MTA App Smarts: You'll be able to manage this virtual card – check your balance, add funds – through the official MTA app.
  • The Goal: The MTA wants these features mostly rolled out by December 2025.


And don't worry Android users, support for Google Wallet is almost certainly coming around the same time. This whole digital push is pretty important since the MTA plans to wave goodbye to the MetroCard for good relatively soon.

Adding a dedicated OMNY card to Apple Wallet is something many NYC iPhone users have been waiting for. Sure, tapping your bank card worked, but managing a separate transit balance digitally has some real perks. No more tiny charges flooding your statement, and easier tracking via the MTA app.

Personally, I think this will definitely make the daily commute simpler, as there will no longer be a need to dig out a physical card. It finally brings NYC's system up to speed with how other modern cities handle transit payments, making that final farewell to the MetroCard feel a bit more 21st century.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
