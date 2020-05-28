Cheese! Third-generation Apple iPod touch prototype with rear camera surfaces on Twitter

The Apple iPod touch is essentially a stripped-down iPhone without a cellular modem, certain features and with reduced specs. The device was created for those who want the multimedia capabilities of the iPhone, both video and audio, without having to subscribe to cellular service. Using Wi-Fi connectivity the iPod touch allows users to download apps from the App Store, browse the internet, stream Apple Music, and more. One thing missing from the first two generations of the device was a camera.







Back in 2009, just before Apple introduced the third-generation iPod touch , images showing a prototype of the device with a camera at the top center of the unit's rear panel leaked. However, when the device launched, the camera was missing from the final design. Today photos of the prototype , camera and all , were shared on Twitter by Giulio Zompetti. The fourth-generation model, unveiled in September 2010, was the first version of the iPod touch to feature a camera. In fact, the model came with two cameras: a .7MP camera on the back, and a .3MP camera in the front.



