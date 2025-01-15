Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

These U.S. states and cities have the most cellular dead zones. How does your state rank?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
The top of a cell tower against the background of a blue sky.
Cell service in the U.S. isn't the same as you travel from state to state. Some states have more dead zones than others and researchers at Holafly went through more than 30,000 complaints made to the DeadCellZones.com website to calculate a specific metric. The researchers computed how many cell signal complaints were made per one million residents allowing lists to be made showing the cities, states, and zip codes that have the most cell coverage issues.

Based on the data, Cincinnati, Ohio is the city with the most dead zone complaints with 534 made per one million people. The 45255 ZIP Code, which covers Cincinnati, has the largest number of dead cell zones in the country with 6570 reports per million people. Hawaii is the state with the most complaints per million people (282) followed by Maine (264) and Vermont (252).

How U.S. states rank in the number of cellular dead zone complaints.
Cellular dead zone complaints for each state per one million residents. | Image credit-Holafly

Part of the issue in Hawaii is that some residents don't want cell towers built in the state. Several came out to protest a plan by AT&T to construct a new cell tower in Hawaii. John Sargent, a resident of Kauai, told Civil Beat in 2023, "I don’t care if I have reception. In fact, I don’t actually want it." Sometimes you get what what you want.

"A number of Hawaiian families who go back 10 generations live out here. The ocean is their refrigerator, the coral is their garden and they take care of it. They’re very aligned with the land and the sea and they want to protect it. They don’t necessarily want it modernized. So to put in a tower that is 100 feet higher than any other building out here is just absurd."-Terri Tico, local lawyer

According to Holafly, dead zone complaints recently set a record in 2023 with problems affecting one out of every 10 calls. But last year that number declined as 5G technology has helped reduce problem calls. With upgrades to 4G LTE and 5G networks such as carrier aggregation, which combines multiple frequency bands to expand the capacity and increase network speed, "Now we are able to take that two-lane highway and make it a 20 lane," said Verizon spokesperson Andrew Testa in 2023.

Cities where residents are reporting the most cellular dead zones.
U.S. cities with the most cellular dead zone complaints per one million residents. | Image credit-Holafly

We gave you the worst city (Cincinnati) and state (Hawaii) for cellular service in the U.S. last year, so it is only fair that we tell you the state with the fewest number of dead zone complaints per million residents. That would be South Dakota which had only 41 complaints per million residents made to DeadCellZones.com. 

Among the top 20 cities with the most complaints, seven are in California and five are in Colorado. The worst zip code in California for cell signal dead zones is El Segundo 90245 which had 1,158 complaints per million people. Half Moon Bay, zip code 94019, was next in the state with 969 complaints per million residents. 

Recommended Stories
The local planning commission in Half Moon Bay announced a plan to replace a 50-foot AT&T cell tower with a 75-foot cell tower at a nearby high school. The new tower would be built "farther away from residential and high-use student areas." Hopefully, this will reduce the number of complaints about dead zones in the area.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Android 16 Developer Beta reveals volume panel and slider UI redesign
Android 16 Developer Beta reveals volume panel and slider UI redesign
Samsung's secretive Galaxy S25 Slim is now an open book ahead of next week's big Unpacked event
Samsung's secretive Galaxy S25 Slim is now an open book ahead of next week's big Unpacked event
Samsung Care+ now offers free unlimited same-day repairs
Samsung Care+ now offers free unlimited same-day repairs
Samsung Galaxy S25 series official cases leaked, revealing a variety of colors and styles
Samsung Galaxy S25 series official cases leaked, revealing a variety of colors and styles
WhatsApp is adding new camera effects, self stickers, and quick reactions
WhatsApp is adding new camera effects, self stickers, and quick reactions
Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless