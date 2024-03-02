Leaker with good track record says these iPad models will not receive iPadOS 18

will be releasing iPadOS 18 but not every iPad running iPadOS 17 will be receiving the update. Later this year, Apple will be releasing iPadOS 18 but not every iPad running iPadOS 17 will be receiving the update. MacRumors , citing an unnamed leaker who has a good track record of correctly revealing which devices will get the latest iOS and iPadOS builds, says that iPads powered by the A10X Fusion chipset will not be getting iPadOS 18 when the dedicated iPad operating system is released later this year.





So you can scratch the 2017 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from the update list as both of those tablets are powered by the A10X Fusion chipset. The iPad models sporting the A10 Fusion also will not be receiving iPadOS 18 which eliminates the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPad models. So you can scratch the 2017 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from the update list as both of those tablets are powered by the A10X Fusion chipset. The iPad models sporting the A10 Fusion also will not be receiving iPadOS 18 which eliminates the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPad models.









MacRumors notes that the unnamed leaker has taken down his post but this probably has more to do with him keeping a low profile rather than the accuracy of the information. Previous posts that this leaker has deleted in the past has proven to be accurate.





So assuming that the information is correct, these are the iPad models that will be updated to iPadOS 18:

iPad Pro: 2018 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad: 2020 and later

While Apple will officially introduce iPadOS during WWDC 2024 in June, the actual release of the operating system won't take place until September. Speaking of the iPad, this year we should see Apple release new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) models which are expected to be the first iPads in history to sport an OLED panel. The tablets will be powered by the 3nm M3 SoC.





As soon as this month, we could see Apple introduce the iPad Air (2024), and for the first time, the Air will be released as a two-tablet series with a 12.9-inch variant expected to join the 10.9-inch model. Both of these tablets will be carrying the Apple M2 chipset manufactured by TSMC's second-gen 5nm process node. There is also some speculation that Apple will release a seventh-generation iPad mini this year.



