Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

The UK has some of the cheapest mobile and broadband bills in the world - a study claims

1
The UK has some of the cheapest mobile and broadband bills in the world - a study claims
If you live in the UK and you think your mobile phone bill is very high, you should start comforting yourself with the thought that — in many countries — people pay a lot more for their mobile contracts. A recent study funded by Virgin Media O2 revealed that UK mobile and broadband bills are among the cheapest in the world.

The people behind the research decided to compare the UK's telecom prices to those in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and the US. They found out that the average monthly mobile cost in the UK is 95% lower than in the US, 45% less than in Japan, and 16% lower than in France. The prices in the UK are only 10 pence a month more expensive than those in Spain, which — it looks like — is the country with the cheapest rates out of those six.

Furthermore, the study revealed that the average monthly bill a UK household pays for telecom services has actually dropped by almost a fifth, which is more than £18 per month, since 2017. And it appears that mobile and broadband bills are only 3.8% of the total UK household expenses.

According to the report, the average mobile data usage has tripled in the last five years, and the UK has surpassed all other countries in terms of fixed data consumption per person. However, despite the increased data consumption, the study claims that the price per megabyte has reached a "historical low."

The research also declares that if telecom prices were increasing as fast as those in the energy sector, the average monthly bill would soon be over the whopping £400. Now that is a high phone bill!

Since you already know how much you are saving on your data plan, if you want to save money on a new smartphone as well, we suggest you visit our best Virgin Media and O2 phone deals articles and get one with an amazing discount from there. Or, if you are rolling with another carrier but still want to save big on a new handset, feel free to check out our best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now
Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now
How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless