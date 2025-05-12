The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s display rumors just got more real with this latest leak
One UI 8 animation files pretty much confirm the rumors of an edge to edge outer panel on Samsung’s upcoming clamshell
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung’s own software just tipped off the biggest change coming to its next flip phone. Hidden animation files inside a leaked One UI 8 build show the Galaxy Z Flip 7 swapping last year’s tiny outer panel for a nearly edge-to-edge cover display that wraps around both rear cameras. If the artwork is accurate, Samsung is finally ready to meet, and maybe beat, the roomy front screens already found on rival clamshells.
Hints about a larger window first surfaced months ago, but the new firmware icons give us the clearest look yet. Early chatter points to a panel of roughly four inches, up from the 3.4-inch rectangle on the Flip 6. That extra real estate could let you respond to messages, read emails, or check maps without unfolding. Right now, Samsung keeps most apps locked behind the hinge, leaving power users to rely on Good Lock tweaks to add more shortcuts. With One UI 8, the company may decide that a bigger screen deserves native support for full apps.
Animation files extracted from a leaked One UI 8 build showing outer display sizes for the Z Flip 5, 6, and 7. | Images credit — Android Authority
That said, it should be noted that competition among this form factor is pretty fierce. Motorola’s Razr Plus already offers a 3.6-inch OLED that runs most Android apps, while Xiaomi’s Mix Flip flirts with a 4-inch edge-to-edge panel. Both brands market their cover screens as the main stage instead of a secondary peek-window. Samsung perfected the hinge and water resistance first, but its smaller display left a gap that others gladly filled.
As for the hardware, rumors suggest the Flip 7 will feature a 6.85-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen refreshing at 120 Hz and an approximately four-inch secondary AMOLED on the outside, likely capped at 60 Hz. Power is expected to come from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, though an Exynos 2500 may appear in certain regions, paired with 12 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. Camera duties could be handled by a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP selfie unit, all kept alive by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired charging. The phone should arrive with One UI 8 on top of Android 16, and launch timing is widely tipped for July 2025.
