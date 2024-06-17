The rumored Google's sports widget might be out of the game for good

Google has removed the sports widget from the Google app (spotted by 9to5google). This was never released for users. Version 15.23.33.29.arm64 of Google apps removed the code related to this widget. Killed by Google before it could see the light of the day pic.twitter.com/AjXLp5KfoU



Moreover, product priorities can shift rapidly. If a new feature doesn't align with Google's current strategic focus, it could be shelved even before user testing begins.



However, despite Google's reputation for shelving ideas, many hardware and software creations ebb and flow in development as companies focus on more essential additions to their offerings. So, this might not be the last time we hear of Google’s sports tracking widget.

A feature that, for example, undergoes testing can fail to resonate with users in practice. This could be because it is not clear how to use it, it doesn't solve a critical problem, or there are already better ways to accomplish the same thing using Google's existing products.