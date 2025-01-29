Next time you face bureaucracy, AI might speed things up
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has rolled out a new version of its chatbot – but this one isn't for everyone. It's specifically designed for US government agencies.
ChatGPT Gov brings over plenty of features from the Enterprise edition, like using OpenAI's GPT-4o model, saving and sharing chats within a team workspace, building custom GPTs, and giving IT teams an admin console to manage it all.
So, next time you're tangled up in bureaucracy, AI might just help speed things up. For example, the State of Minnesota's Enterprise Translations Office is using ChatGPT to provide quicker translation services to the state's multilingual communities, slashing both costs and turnaround times.
But, on the flip side, ChatGPT Gov follows OpenAI's announcement of a major partnership with SoftBank to build $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years. Overall, it looks like AI is here to stay, and it's only going to grow bigger in both the tech industry and our daily lives.
By making our products available to the US government, we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good, aligned with democratic values, while empowering policymakers to responsibly integrate these capabilities to deliver better services to the American people.
– OpenAI, January 2025
Government agencies will be able to run ChatGPT Gov on their own Microsoft Azure cloud, which makes it simpler to meet security and privacy needs. OpenAI suggests this move could push the use of its tools forward, especially when it comes to managing sensitive, non-public data. In real-world terms, this setup should make it a lot easier for government IT teams to keep things secure.
Now, if you think government agencies are new to AI, think again. Apparently, since 2024, over 90,000 users from more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local agencies have already exchanged 18 million messages on ChatGPT to get through their daily tasks. OpenAI is now simply handing them a tailored version just for their needs.
OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT Gov comes at a time when the strength of the American AI industry is under a bit of pressure. Recently, US tech stocks took a hit after DeepSeek, an AI assistant from a Chinese startup, knocked ChatGPT off its spot as the top free app in the App Store.
