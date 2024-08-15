Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The new native Pixel Weather app will be coming soon to the Pixel Tablet

Google's eagerly awaited Pixel Weather app is making its debut on the Pixel 9 series, but according to a support article, the company has confirmed that it will eventually be available on the Pixel Tablet as well. Additionally, from what can be seen via a leaked APK of the app, the app also boasts a dual-column user interface on larger screens, enhancing the overall user experience.

While there's no official timeline for its broader release, it's expected that Pixel Weather will be rolled out to existing phones through a Pixel Feature Drop, possibly as early as December. This update will likely replace the current weather integration in the Google Clock app, which is available on Pixel 5a and newer models.

The app offers a range of features, including a six-hour precipitation forecast powered by the same model used for nowcasting. This feature will be accessible in the US, UK, and most EU countries, except for Italy, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. Users can also disable it entirely if they prefer.

Pixel Weather allows for customization, letting users rearrange the weather cards according to their preferences. However, certain blocks like the AI Weather Report and Hourly Forecast cannot be moved above others.

During setup, users will be prompted to disable existing weather notifications from the Google app to avoid receiving duplicate alerts. This can be done by navigating to Settings > Apps > Google > Notifications > Weather or Other, and turning off Current weather conditions and Weather forecasts.

One unique feature of the Pixel Weather app is the AI Weather Report, which utilizes artificial intelligence to provide insights into weather patterns. However, this feature will be temporarily disabled during extreme or dangerous weather events to prioritize official warnings.

The app also integrates with the Google Clock app, allowing users to view weather information directly from their clock screen. This feature is especially convenient for those who rely on their Pixel devices for daily routines and planning.

Overall, the Pixel Weather app promises to be a valuable addition to the Pixel ecosystem, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly weather experience. While its full rollout is still pending, the upcoming release on Pixel Tablets provides a glimpse into the future of native apps on Pixel devices.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

