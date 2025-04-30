The new Boox Go 7 series, a Kindle rival, finally makes Android apps on E Ink colorful

The new Boox Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen II). | Image credit — Boox

Meet the Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen 2)

The lineup features two distinct models. First up is the standard Go 7, which sports a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1300 monochrome display. It has a crisp 300 ppi resolution, designed to make text look sharp and clear, much like reading on paper.Then there's the Go Color 7 (Gen II). It keeps the 7-inch size but upgrades to a Kaleido 3 color E Ink panel. This is the same display tech found in Kobo's Libra Colour, capable of showing colors suitable for things like comics, charts, or highlighting notes, though naturally more muted than phone screens. Both readers have adjustable front lights, so you can read comfortably in different lighting conditions.