The new Boox Go 7 series, a Kindle rival, finally makes Android apps on E Ink colorful

By
Tablets
Images of the Boox Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen II)
The new Boox Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen II).

E-reader maker Boox has just unveiled its latest devices, the Go 7 series, aiming to carve out a bigger space in a market often dominated by Amazon and Kobo. Launching late last week, these new 7-inch e-readers include both a color and a traditional monochrome option, both running Android and offering handwriting capabilities.

If you're not familiar with Boox, they've built a reputation for making e-ink devices that run Android. This approach gives users way more flexibility than the typical Kindle or Kobo, letting you install apps from the Google Play Store. It’s a key reason why people choose Boox. The new Go 7 series follows popular models like the Palma and Note Air, continuing this focus on versatility.

Meet the Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen 2)


The lineup features two distinct models. First up is the standard Go 7, which sports a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1300 monochrome display. It has a crisp 300 ppi resolution, designed to make text look sharp and clear, much like reading on paper.

Then there's the Go Color 7 (Gen II). It keeps the 7-inch size but upgrades to a Kaleido 3 color E Ink panel. This is the same display tech found in Kobo's Libra Colour, capable of showing colors suitable for things like comics, charts, or highlighting notes, though naturally more muted than phone screens. Both readers have adjustable front lights, so you can read comfortably in different lighting conditions.


More than just reading: Android and handwriting


But where Boox devices often stand out is in their software and extra features. Under the hood, both Go 7 models run Android 13, giving you full access to the Google Play Store — a big deal for e-readers. They come equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and thankfully, there's a microSD card slot if you need more space. Plus, they support Boox’s InkSense stylus (sold separately), allowing you to scribble notes directly onto pages or use the included Notes app.

Boox clearly designed these with portability in mind, each one weighing just 195 grams. Additionally, they feature fairly wide bezels (yes, that's a feature when it comes to e-readers) to give you something to hold onto, a physical page-turn button, and a textured back for better grip. They even added a water-repellent finish.

Recommended Stories
Priced at $249.99, the monochrome Go 7 competes against well-known rivals like the Kindle Paperwhite and Kobo Libra 2. The Go Color 7, set to cost $279.99 when it becomes available, goes head-to-head with the Kobo Libra Colour ($219.99). While the Kobo has similar screen tech and a lower price, Boox banks on the appeal of its open Android system. For users frustrated by the limitations of closed ecosystems, that Android access might be worth the premium.

Having Android on an e-reader remains a unique advantage. The Go Color 7, especially, looks like an interesting option for those wanting color for magazines or PDFs without totally sacrificing battery life. Whether these Boox models are right for you likely depends on how much you value that app freedom versus the simpler, more focused experience offered by Kindle and Kobo.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
