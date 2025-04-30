The new Boox Go 7 series, a Kindle rival, finally makes Android apps on E Ink colorful
The new Boox Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen II). | Image credit — Boox
E-reader maker Boox has just unveiled its latest devices, the Go 7 series, aiming to carve out a bigger space in a market often dominated by Amazon and Kobo. Launching late last week, these new 7-inch e-readers include both a color and a traditional monochrome option, both running Android and offering handwriting capabilities.
If you're not familiar with Boox, they've built a reputation for making e-ink devices that run Android. This approach gives users way more flexibility than the typical Kindle or Kobo, letting you install apps from the Google Play Store. It’s a key reason why people choose Boox. The new Go 7 series follows popular models like the Palma and Note Air, continuing this focus on versatility.
Meet the Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen 2)
The lineup features two distinct models. First up is the standard Go 7, which sports a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1300 monochrome display. It has a crisp 300 ppi resolution, designed to make text look sharp and clear, much like reading on paper.
More than just reading: Android and handwriting
But where Boox devices often stand out is in their software and extra features. Under the hood, both Go 7 models run Android 13, giving you full access to the Google Play Store — a big deal for e-readers. They come equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and thankfully, there's a microSD card slot if you need more space. Plus, they support Boox’s InkSense stylus (sold separately), allowing you to scribble notes directly onto pages or use the included Notes app.
Boox clearly designed these with portability in mind, each one weighing just 195 grams. Additionally, they feature fairly wide bezels (yes, that's a feature when it comes to e-readers) to give you something to hold onto, a physical page-turn button, and a textured back for better grip. They even added a water-repellent finish.
Having Android on an e-reader remains a unique advantage. The Go Color 7, especially, looks like an interesting option for those wanting color for magazines or PDFs without totally sacrificing battery life. Whether these Boox models are right for you likely depends on how much you value that app freedom versus the simpler, more focused experience offered by Kindle and Kobo.
