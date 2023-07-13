BOOX Palma is a compact Android e-reader that fits in your pocket

It looks like a phone, it has the touch capabilities of a phone, yet is it truly a phone? Well, the short answer is no, or not yet. The BOOX Palma is a 6-inch e-reader that can fit in your pocket just like a smartphone does. The e-reader from Onyx is a perfect device for reading, of course, or why not for listening to your favorite podcast?Asobserved, the BOOX Palma falls somewhere between a tablet and a phone. Although it may not fit the exact criteria for either category, it holds great promise for a specific group of users who desire a lightweight device with an e-paper display and Android app support.It can not be a phone, though, because one notable feature is absent in the BOOX Palma, and that is a SIM tray or eSIM compatibility, which means it lacks the cellular capability required to be classified as a phone. However, it does offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing popular messaging apps like WhatsApp to function smoothly. Additionally, the device comes with Android 11 pre-installed and a 16MP camera for capturing photos (which are in color, we hope!).The BOOX Palma stands at a mere 6.3 inches tall and sports a 6.13-inch, 824 x 1648 display. This display utilizes E Ink Carta 1200 technology, which presents content in black and white. This electronic paper technology offers faster response time, improved contrast, and smoother viewing transitions compared to its predecessor.BOOX Palma has adjustable dual-tone frontlights, which allow users to adjust the color temperature according to their preferences.Underneath its sleek exterior, the BOOX Palma is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on a Qualcomm Advanced Octa-core CPU and is powered by a decently sized 3,950 mAh battery. Due to the e-ink display, the battery life of this device is expected to be exceptionally long.The BOOX Palma is designed to foster a healthier relationship with technology by promoting "detachment." E-ink displays excel in reducing eye strain, making them ideal for readers, artists, and casual internet browsing. And with its size, camera, and operating system, the BOOX Palma might just be the perfect device if you don’t want a Kindle or a smartphone, for that matter.