Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Survey reveals which iPhone is surprisingly the most owned model in the U.S.

A survey shows how much Americans really pay for their new phones.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
The largest Apple Store outside the U.S. is photographed.
An interesting report has been published, and it shows that Americans are holding on to their phones 40% longer than they expect to. Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 adult Americans and found that the average American keeps his or her phone for close to two years and five months. The average user responding to the survey has had his/her current phone for 22 months. 

While these users plan to hold on to their current handsets for a total of 38 months (3 years, 2 months), the truth is that the 29 month mark is when the average American buys his/her next handset. Thus, Americans are holding om to their current phones for 40% more than they expect to.

What drives the average American smartphone owner to upgrade?


Why do American smartphone users want to buy a new phone? The top answer, listed by 21.9% of the survey's respondents, indicated that the number one reason for buying a new phone is to enjoy faster performance. Year-over-year multi-core benchmark score improvements for application processors is in the 15% to 30% range. Battery issues were next, listed by 18.4% of the respondents to the survey. New features and a lost or broken phones were the next two responses on the list cited by 13% and 12.8% of survey respondents, respectively.

You might think that many phone owners upgrade in order to have the latest model. That was the reason given to upgrade by only 7.8% of those surveyed. Other responses included:

  • Compatibility with new technologies-7.60%
  • Insufficient storage space-7.50%
  • Trade-in deals or better contract options-5.70%
  • Better camera-4.30%
  • Other-1.00%

The survey discovered that the average American paid just $634 for a new phone despite prices for high-end flagships that start at $1,000 and go up. How do Americans accomplish this? Via trade-in and financing deals, of course. 35% use carrier financing, and 5% take advantage of manufacturing financing. A surprising 47% of Americans pay the entire cost of the phone upfront. One respondent to the survey, Ryan Parker, an iPhone user, traded-in his current iPhone to buy an iPhone 17 via the Apple Card. "

Graph shows how much Americans pay for their new phones.
The average cost of an American's new smartphone is $634. | Image credit-Reviews.org

Parker will now pay a reduced monthly price for his new iPhone without having to pay interest. He says, "Every year a new iPhone comes out, the value of my current phone goes down, whether I keep it in good condition or not. It's like I'm 'cashing in' on my current phone now while it's still functional and worth something, rather than risk losing all its value."
By the way, 5.10% of those surveyed were gifted their new phones, and 2.20% said they purchased a refurbished model.

A tale as old as time, iPhone versus Android

 
The majority of the survey's participants use an Android phone as 52.1% said that their handset runs on the Android operating system. 47.6% have an iPhone that is driven by iOS, and .30% use neither iOS nor Android. Worldwide, recent data shows that between 71.5% and 74% of phones being used are running Android. This shows how much better the iPhone is received in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Americans hold on to their phones 40% longer than they expect to.
The average American holds his phone for 29 months before replacing it with a new model. | Image credit-Reviews.org

On a scale of 0 to 5 with 0 representing "Completely dissatisfied" and 5 being "“Extremely satisfied," iPhone users rated the device an average score of 4.16 compared to 3.98 for Android handsdets. Apple iPhone 15 users gave the phone a perfect 5 out of 5 while newer Samsung Galaxy models received a 3.6 out of 5. Even older iPhone models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) and iPhone XR (2018) were rated 4.72/5 and 4.56/5, Newer Android phones were rated lower with 2023's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, by comparison, given a rating of 3.58 out of 5.

Do you hold your phones for more or less than 29 months?

Vote View Result

The survey is based on the answers of 1,000 people who were questioned on September 8, 2025. According to Reviews.org, questions were asked about "information on smartphone ownership, upgrade frequency, reasons for upgrading, payment methods, and device satisfaction. Satisfaction scores were analyzed on a normalized scale of 0 to 5. Respondents were asked to refer to their phone’s screen time report to determine the average number of times per day they check their phones, in addition to how much time in total they spend on their phones per day."

The survey also revealed that the most popular iPhone model, the one owned the most by survey respondents, is the iPhone 13.

Survey reveals which iPhone is surprisingly the most owned model in the U.S.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Cameras are dead money: watch the Galaxy S25 Ultra flex and win

by Sebastian Pier • 1

Google just gave Pixel Buds Pro 2 the upgrade everyone was waiting for

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless