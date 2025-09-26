Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Images show why Galaxy TriFold might be worth its rumored $3,000 price tag

Phonearena team
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 6d ago

For that amount of money, you could have a REAL tablet & phone without a fragile screen

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid
Phonearena team
• 6d ago
↵p51d007 said:

For that amount of money, you could have a REAL tablet & phone without a fragile screen

Two hinges cost money, you know! JK.

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Will be worth it at around $1200. This phone will be worse than everything that it's supposed to replace.

JLThom
JLThom
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

worse than a 8in-10in tablet? not any more fragile than their latest ZFold/ZFlip devices. both teenager tested & approved so far. def will be most expensive device on the market.

