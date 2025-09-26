Home Discussions You are here Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 26, 2025, 3:34 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Throughout its development process, Apple has consistently prioritized perfection before releasing its products. This year, when they announced iOS 26, they revealed that the new Siri was functioning well but did not meet their expectations. However, this positive development signifies that engineers are not the sole testers; other employees are also participating in the testing process, which is a promising sign. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 6d agoedited ... Apple needs to stay on course and integrate iOS, native apps, and native services with Apple Intelligence. I don’t care for a standalone app - seems like a disconnected way to go.also, this will determine whether I use it or not - IT ABSOLUTELY HAS TO DO ALL BASIC FUNCTIONS AND ANSWER QUESTIONS USING INTERNAL PROCESSING ON MY PHONE - none of that server BS. If it relies on externals servers for more than 20% of its queries - I will not be using it. Like 2 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 6d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Throughout its development process, Apple has consistently prioritized perfection before releasing its products. This year, when they announced iOS 26, they revealed that the new Siri was functioning well but did not meet their expectations. However, this positive development signifies that engineers are not the sole testers; other employees are also participating in the testing process, which is a promising sign. ... There are few grievances I have with current Siri. too many times it just says “here’s what I found and gives you a link to a website”. Way too many times!!!my biggest gripe and a huge over site on apples behalf - when wearing AirPods, simple takes like “call my wife” or skip this song (when using third party players), or read latest text, etc - this thing is asking me to “YOU HAVE TO UNLOCK THE PHONE FIRST”. What the heck is the point of giving this ability if I’m forced to get down my ladder, go get my phone just to complete a simple task. This wasn’t like this before - it’s started doing that recently. if Apple just dropped curren Siri development in pursuit of building a new Siri (Siri 2.0). Then at least let us do simple tasks remotely without requiring to unlock the device first. so Tuga, no Siri is not perfect right now, it needs work. It’s probably the only thing that Apple needs to concentrate on right now. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: There are few grievances I have with current Siri. too many times it just says “here’s what I found and gives you a link to a website”. Way too many times!!!my biggest gripe and a huge over site on apples behalf - when wearing AirPods, simple takes like “call my wife” or skip this song (when using third party players), or read latest text, etc - this thing is asking me to “YOU HAVE TO UNLOCK THE PHONE FIRST”. What the heck is the point of giving this ability if I’m forced to get down my ladder, go get my phone just to complete a simple task. This wasn’t like this before - it’s started doing that recently. if Apple just dropped curren Siri development in pursuit of building a new Siri (Siri 2.0). Then at least let us do simple tasks remotely without requiring to unlock the device first. so Tuga, no Siri is not perfect right now, it needs work. It’s probably the only thing that Apple needs to concentrate on right now. ... "YOU HAVE TO UNLOCK THE PHONE FIRST"This issue only occurs when I use my Cardo system, not when I use my AirPods. It is likely that there is an error in your settings or that you are using non-Apple devices. However, there is a setting to remove this feature. With my Cardo system, it was a safety feature that only activated when I was riding my bike and not when I was at a stop. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 6d ago ↵TuGa121 said: "YOU HAVE TO UNLOCK THE PHONE FIRST"This issue only occurs when I use my Cardo system, not when I use my AirPods. It is likely that there is an error in your settings or that you are using non-Apple devices. However, there is a setting to remove this feature. With my Cardo system, it was a safety feature that only activated when I was riding my bike and not when I was at a stop. ... Nah I went though all the settings. And went online to see if others have this issue a yes they do as well. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d agoedited ↵ErikOiseaux said: Nah I went though all the settings. And went online to see if others have this issue a yes they do as well. ... I took mine off does not ask me to do that anymore even when im on a ride.I recall requesting to open Apple Music before going on a ride, and there were no issues. However, once I was on the road, if I repeated the same request, it would prompt me to unlock my iPhone. Fortunately, I was able to disable this feature, and it no longer asks me to unlock my iPhone.Im always on the beta unless thats what did it. But i remember i toggled something off and now when i use the cardo it always does it even locked. Like Reactions All Quote jaynvck Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Apple needs to stay on course and integrate iOS, native apps, and native services with Apple Intelligence. I don’t care for a standalone app - seems like a disconnected way to go.also, this will determine whether I use it or not - IT ABSOLUTELY HAS TO DO ALL BASIC FUNCTIONS AND ANSWER QUESTIONS USING INTERNAL PROCESSING ON MY PHONE - none of that server BS. If it relies on externals servers for more than 20% of its queries - I will not be using it. ... So what. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 5d ago ↵jaynvck said: So what. ... They’re arresting people in Europe for things they post online, not even things like death threats, just stuff that doesn’t align with the liberal views of the government. Everything you put on the internet is up for being scrutinized, and out of all tech companies Google, Facebook, and even Apple are the first to go to for tracking and for incriminating data by the government to find someone to lay fault on. Screw it, either it’s on my device or I’m not using it, period. Like 2 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: They’re arresting people in Europe for things they post online, not even things like death threats, just stuff that doesn’t align with the liberal views of the government. Everything you put on the internet is up for being scrutinized, and out of all tech companies Google, Facebook, and even Apple are the first to go to for tracking and for incriminating data by the government to find someone to lay fault on. Screw it, either it’s on my device or I’m not using it, period. ... We could be looking at future where your AI testifies against you Like Reactions All Quote whatev Arena Master • 4d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Apple needs to stay on course and integrate iOS, native apps, and native services with Apple Intelligence. I don’t care for a standalone app - seems like a disconnected way to go.also, this will determine whether I use it or not - IT ABSOLUTELY HAS TO DO ALL BASIC FUNCTIONS AND ANSWER QUESTIONS USING INTERNAL PROCESSING ON MY PHONE - none of that server BS. If it relies on externals servers for more than 20% of its queries - I will not be using it. ... 