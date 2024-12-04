The Google Recorder app may get a very useful "Clear Voice" feature to remove background noise
Google seems to be working on a new "Clear Voice" feature for the Google Recorder app. This highly-demanded and cool feature will reduce background noise and prioritize human speech in recordings. It seems it may be limited to mono recordings and might not work with external microphones though.
Such a cool feature will be too-good-to-be-true if it didn't have some restrictions though. For one, it appears to require mono audio and will not function in stereo more or when using an external microphone.
I really like that Google is working on such an option. It's ideal if you're recording a lecture or something and there are other things going on in the background. The feature should get rid of the noises that can distract you from what the person is saying and make it easier for you to get the most important bits clear and loud.
Google's Recorder app is one of the best voice recording apps on smartphones. It features sophisticated AI-powered transcriptions and speaker labeling abilities that help you identify different speakers. However, the app has lacked a function that many other competitors have: noise cancellation. And it seems this may change very soon.
The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints of a new "Clear voice" feature in the works in the latest version of Google Recorder on Android (version 4.2.20241001.701169069). References to it were found in the code.
The feature is not available just yet and cannot be activated at the moment. However, the code references indicate that the feature will aim to minimize background noise and prioritize human speech.
References in the code found by Android Authority for this feature. | Screenshot credit - PhoneArena
For now, we don't have information on when this feature will be made available to the public. But one is certain: when this feature rolls out, it will help the otherwise pretty great reputation that the Recorder app is boasting and will join a very rich feature set.
