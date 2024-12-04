The Google Recorder app may get a very useful "Clear Voice" feature to remove background noise

Google's Recorder app is one of the best voice recording apps on smartphones. It features sophisticated AI-powered transcriptions and speaker labeling abilities that help you identify different speakers. However, the app has lacked a function that many other competitors have: noise cancellation. And it seems this may change very soon.







The feature is not available just yet and cannot be activated at the moment. However, the code references indicate that the feature will aim to minimize background noise and prioritize human speech.





