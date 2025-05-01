These are the best laptop deals this week: major discounts on MacBook Air and ASUS ROG
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
(Image credit - Apple)
As you probably know, laptops are an essential part of any household or business. Since the pandemic, trends have continued towards remote work, so it is very important to have a modern and fast laptop with which you can do your tasks easily.
In the current market, laptop deals are more abundant than ever, making it an ideal time to upgrade or invest in a new device. Remember the times when if you wanted a fast computing machine you needed to spend at least a thousand bucks and often even more? This roundup highlights some of the best laptop deals available right now, offering excellent value without compromising on performance.
Gamers, rejoice! The ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is more affordable with a $250 discount available now on Amazon. This powerhouse of a device features an Intel Core i7 processor combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, delivering top-tier performance for the latest titles. It also boasts 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a speedy 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for all your storage needs. Its 16-inch Full HD display offers a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, its innovative cooling system keeps temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions.
If you’re looking for something more business-oriented, then the next deal is for you. Currently, there is an impressive deal on a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop has a stunning 3K OLED display with touch support, offering vibrant visuals at a 90Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 pre-installed and a slim, premium design, the Yoga Slim 7x combines style and functionality.
If you’re looking for a more affordable yet capable Windows laptop, there is a nice deal on a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Currently priced at just $300, this laptop provides incredible value!
When it comes to laptops Apple has proven itself as one of the pioneers throughout this category of devices’ history. Right now the latest MacBook Air is available at a significant discount on Amazon for both its 13 and 15-inch size versions! Powered by the new Apple M4 chip, this lightweight and sleek laptop features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, delivering impressive performance and speed. It runs the latest macOS with guaranteed updates for years to come, all wrapped in a stunning display and a premium metal design. Act fast as this deal won’t last long!
If you want more storage instead for the same price and don’t mind having the previous generation Apple M-series chip, you’ll be better off buying the MacBook Air from last year. Right now there is a nice deal that applies to the M3 model equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
There are three very appealing deals on Chromebooks right now. For example, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, a versatile 2-in-1 device, is now $150 off at BestBuy. Featuring a detachable design with its screen and core components housed in a tablet body, it comes with an attachable physical keyboard for added convenience. Powered by a Snapdragon 7cG2 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, it handles ChromeOS effortlessly. The standout feature is its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen, offering vibrant visuals.
If you’d rather spend less money on a device with a classic laptop design, there are two deals on ASUS Chromebooks with bargain pricing. The first one is for the Chromebook Plus CX34, which provides reliable performance with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, making it perfect for both productivity and entertainment. There is an even more affordable deal on the ASUS CM14 Chromebook, as its price dropped well below $200. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, it's ideal for web browsing, streaming, and light tasks. Don’t miss out on these budget-friendly Chromebook deals!
In the current market, laptop deals are more abundant than ever, making it an ideal time to upgrade or invest in a new device. Remember the times when if you wanted a fast computing machine you needed to spend at least a thousand bucks and often even more? This roundup highlights some of the best laptop deals available right now, offering excellent value without compromising on performance.
Top 3 laptop deals this week:
Best deals on Windows laptops this week
Gamers, rejoice! The ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is more affordable with a $250 discount available now on Amazon. This powerhouse of a device features an Intel Core i7 processor combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, delivering top-tier performance for the latest titles. It also boasts 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a speedy 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for all your storage needs. Its 16-inch Full HD display offers a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, its innovative cooling system keeps temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions.
If you’re looking for something more business-oriented, then the next deal is for you. Currently, there is an impressive deal on a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop has a stunning 3K OLED display with touch support, offering vibrant visuals at a 90Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 pre-installed and a slim, premium design, the Yoga Slim 7x combines style and functionality.
If you’re looking for a more affordable yet capable Windows laptop, there is a nice deal on a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Currently priced at just $300, this laptop provides incredible value!
Best deals on Apple MacBooks this week
When it comes to laptops Apple has proven itself as one of the pioneers throughout this category of devices’ history. Right now the latest MacBook Air is available at a significant discount on Amazon for both its 13 and 15-inch size versions! Powered by the new Apple M4 chip, this lightweight and sleek laptop features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, delivering impressive performance and speed. It runs the latest macOS with guaranteed updates for years to come, all wrapped in a stunning display and a premium metal design. Act fast as this deal won’t last long!
If you want more storage instead for the same price and don’t mind having the previous generation Apple M-series chip, you’ll be better off buying the MacBook Air from last year. Right now there is a nice deal that applies to the M3 model equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Best deals on Chromebooks this week
There are three very appealing deals on Chromebooks right now. For example, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, a versatile 2-in-1 device, is now $150 off at BestBuy. Featuring a detachable design with its screen and core components housed in a tablet body, it comes with an attachable physical keyboard for added convenience. Powered by a Snapdragon 7cG2 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, it handles ChromeOS effortlessly. The standout feature is its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen, offering vibrant visuals.
If you’d rather spend less money on a device with a classic laptop design, there are two deals on ASUS Chromebooks with bargain pricing. The first one is for the Chromebook Plus CX34, which provides reliable performance with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, making it perfect for both productivity and entertainment. There is an even more affordable deal on the ASUS CM14 Chromebook, as its price dropped well below $200. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, it's ideal for web browsing, streaming, and light tasks. Don’t miss out on these budget-friendly Chromebook deals!
Things that are NOT allowed: