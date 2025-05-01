These are the best laptop deals this week: major discounts on MacBook Air and ASUS ROG

(Image credit - Apple)

Top 3 laptop deals this week:

Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 256GB now with excellent $150 discount $150 off (15%) The latest MacBook Air just got a major price cut on Amazon! This M4-powered model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, delivering fast performance and smooth multitasking. It runs the newest version of macOS with long-term update support and features a gorgeous display in a slim metal build. Grab this premium laptop while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon ASUS ROG Strix G16 with a 165Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 now $250 off $250 off (18%) The powerful ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is now $250 off on Amazon, making it an even better value for serious gamers. It features an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Snatch this deal before it’s gone! Buy at Amazon ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with incredible $190 discount at Walmart $209 $399 $190 off (48%) The Chromebook Plus CX34 with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, is a fantastic choice. Its party trick is a responsive 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, making it great for both work and entertainment. With up to 10 hours of battery life and a very significant discount, it offers excellent value. Buy at Walmart

Best deals on Windows laptops this week

ASUS ROG Strix G16 with a 165Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 now $250 off $250 off (18%) One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is now more affordable and compelling with this $250 discount at Amazon. The ROG Strix G16 is a power beast thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphic card and 16GB of DDR5 RAM with 1TB of PCle Gen 4 SSD storage. With a 165Hz 16-inch Full HD screen and clever cooling system, it is a PC gamer's dream! Get it now as this deal won't be available for long. Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x with 14.5-inch 3K 90Hz screen now $300 off $899 99 $1199 99 $300 off (25%) This sleek-looking laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor coupled with a whole 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which makes it pretty nippy. It also features one of the best in its class screens, with 3K resolution, an OLED panel, a 90Hz refresh rate, and touch sensitivity. Combined with Windows 11 and a very slim premium design, it is one of the best deals on windows laptops we've seen in a while. Buy at BestBuy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 now $80 off at Walmart $299 $379 $80 off (21%) The final Windows 11 laptop we've picked is way more affordable. Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3, as its name suggests, is pretty slim, with relatively tiny screen bezels. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with anti-glare coating and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. At $300 you couldn't ask for more bang for your buck! Buy at Walmart

Best deals on Apple MacBooks this week

Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 256GB now with an amazing $150 discount $150 off (15%) The freshest MacBook Air is experiencing a significant drop in price at Amazon. Get yours before the deal is gone! This Apple M4-powered powerhouse features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, runs the latest macOS with years of guaranteed updates, and combines a stunning display with a sleek, lightweight metal design. Buy at Amazon Apple MacBook Air M4 15.4-inch with a significant $150 discount $150 off (13%) One of the top-tier laptops in Apple’s Air lineup also got a price cut. The deal is for the 15-inch model powered by the M4 chip, featuring 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Sleek, lightweight, and available in a range of stylish colors, this powerful machine stands out. Don’t miss your chance to get yours for less now! Buy at Amazon Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M3 512GB now $220 off at Amazon $220 off (17%) Apple’s sleek and premium MacBook Air from last year is now $220 off on Amazon. This deal applies to the model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Powered by the impressive Apple M3 chip, it delivers top-tier performance, excellent battery life, and seamless efficiency. Don’t miss out—grab this offer while it lasts! Buy at Amazon

Best deals on Chromebooks this week

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now with a $150 drop in price on BestBuy $349 $499 $150 off (30%) The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is what is called a 2-in-1 laptops. This means that its screen and brains are located in the body of a tablet, with an attachable physical keyboard. Powered by a Snapdragon 7cG2 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, this device shouldn't have any issues running Google's ChromeOS. Its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen is impressive as well. Buy at BestBuy ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a whopping $190 discount at Walmart $209 $399 $190 off (48%) The Chromebook Plus CX34 delivers strong performance thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It features a modern 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, ideal for productivity and entertainment. With up to 10 hours of battery life and a great discount, it's a compelling deal. Buy at Walmart ASUS Chromebook CM14 now $121 off at Amazon $121 off (43%) This affordable ASUS Chromebook is an even better bargain now, with a deal that drops its price way below $200. It runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage—perfect for web browsing, streaming, and light writing tasks. Its 14-inch anti-glare screen and lightweight build make it a great option for travel. Buy at Amazon

As you probably know, laptops are an essential part of any household or business. Since the pandemic, trends have continued towards remote work, so it is very important to have a modern and fast laptop with which you can do your tasks easily.In the current market, laptop deals are more abundant than ever, making it an ideal time to upgrade or invest in a new device. Remember the times when if you wanted a fast computing machine you needed to spend at least a thousand bucks and often even more? This roundup highlights some of the best laptop deals available right now, offering excellent value without compromising on performance.Gamers, rejoice! The ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is more affordable with a $250 discount available now on Amazon. This powerhouse of a device features an Intel Core i7 processor combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, delivering top-tier performance for the latest titles. It also boasts 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a speedy 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for all your storage needs. Its 16-inch Full HD display offers a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, its innovative cooling system keeps temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions.If you’re looking for something more business-oriented, then the next deal is for you. Currently, there is an impressive deal on a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop has a stunning 3K OLED display with touch support, offering vibrant visuals at a 90Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 pre-installed and a slim, premium design, the Yoga Slim 7x combines style and functionality.If you’re looking for a more affordable yet capable Windows laptop, there is a nice deal on a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Currently priced at just $300, this laptop provides incredible value!When it comes to laptops Apple has proven itself as one of the pioneers throughout this category of devices’ history. Right now the latest MacBook Air is available at a significant discount on Amazon for both its 13 and 15-inch size versions! Powered by the new Apple M4 chip, this lightweight and sleek laptop features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, delivering impressive performance and speed. It runs the latest macOS with guaranteed updates for years to come, all wrapped in a stunning display and a premium metal design. Act fast as this deal won’t last long!If you want more storage instead for the same price and don’t mind having the previous generation Apple M-series chip, you’ll be better off buying the MacBook Air from last year. Right now there is a nice deal that applies to the M3 model equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.There are three very appealing deals on Chromebooks right now. For example, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, a versatile 2-in-1 device, is now $150 off at BestBuy. Featuring a detachable design with its screen and core components housed in a tablet body, it comes with an attachable physical keyboard for added convenience. Powered by a Snapdragon 7cG2 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, it handles ChromeOS effortlessly. The standout feature is its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen, offering vibrant visuals.If you’d rather spend less money on a device with a classic laptop design, there are two deals on ASUS Chromebooks with bargain pricing. The first one is for the Chromebook Plus CX34, which provides reliable performance with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, making it perfect for both productivity and entertainment. There is an even more affordable deal on the ASUS CM14 Chromebook, as its price dropped well below $200. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, it's ideal for web browsing, streaming, and light tasks. Don’t miss out on these budget-friendly Chromebook deals!