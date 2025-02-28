The Apple Watch is once again changing the game, this time on the ice





Beyond simply displaying time, the watches deliver haptic alerts, or vibrations, to signal events like players exiting the penalty box or the end of a period. These haptic patterns are distinct, preventing confusion among officials during the game. The watches are also linked to the NHL's Oasis system, a cloud-based platform that compiles player tracking, game data, and other essential information, ensuring all officials receive synchronized updates.





The need for this technology arose from the inherent challenges faced by on-ice officials. Their duties extend beyond making calls; they must also track the puck, navigate around players, monitor zones, and manage player movements in and out of the penalty box. A significant hurdle was the need to constantly check the game clock, often located on video boards high above the ice. With the speed of hockey, this proved inefficient and disruptive. By providing real-time, on-wrist information, the NHL aims to streamline the referee's workflow and improve their ability to focus on the game.

Officials have the option to select either the Apple Watch Ultra or the Series model, depending on their comfort and equipment needs. Regardless of the model chosen, these watches are designated solely for in-game use, ensuring uniformity across all officials. This partnership builds on previous collaborations between Apple and the NHL, including the use of iPads and Macs for game video analysis.



This integration of wearable technology into professional sports officiating could signal a broader trend. It has the potential to influence how other leagues utilize real-time data and communication, possibly resulting in more precise and efficient refereeing procedures across a variety of sports.