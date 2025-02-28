GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Apple Watch is once again changing the game, this time on the ice

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
Image of two Apple Watch Ultra devices side by side
Imagine trying to keep your eye on a speeding puck, avoid getting tangled up with endorphin-fueled athletes, and still manage to glance up at a distant scoreboard to check the game clock. That's the reality for NHL referees. However, their job might be about to get a little bit easier with the addition of a tech upgrade: Apple Watches.

The NHL and Apple have announced a team-up to equip on-ice officials with smartwatches running a custom app. This app, the NHL Watch Comms app, is at the core of this initiative with a custom-designed program that provides referees with a constant view of the game clock.

Image of NHL officials wearing Apple Watch devices
NHL officials wearing Apple Watches. | Image credit — NHL


Beyond simply displaying time, the watches deliver haptic alerts, or vibrations, to signal events like players exiting the penalty box or the end of a period. These haptic patterns are distinct, preventing confusion among officials during the game. The watches are also linked to the NHL's Oasis system, a cloud-based platform that compiles player tracking, game data, and other essential information, ensuring all officials receive synchronized updates.



The need for this technology arose from the inherent challenges faced by on-ice officials. Their duties extend beyond making calls; they must also track the puck, navigate around players, monitor zones, and manage player movements in and out of the penalty box. A significant hurdle was the need to constantly check the game clock, often located on video boards high above the ice. With the speed of hockey, this proved inefficient and disruptive. By providing real-time, on-wrist information, the NHL aims to streamline the referee's workflow and improve their ability to focus on the game.

We wanted to make sure that the officials had really good awareness and were able to keep their eyes on play. So by enabling haptic responses, we were able to provide non-visual cues to the officials.
— Andres de Corral, VP of Digital Services at Presidio

Officials have the option to select either the Apple Watch Ultra or the Series model, depending on their comfort and equipment needs. Regardless of the model chosen, these watches are designated solely for in-game use, ensuring uniformity across all officials. This partnership builds on previous collaborations between Apple and the NHL, including the use of iPads and Macs for game video analysis.

Recommended Stories
This integration of wearable technology into professional sports officiating could signal a broader trend. It has the potential to influence how other leagues utilize real-time data and communication, possibly resulting in more precise and efficient refereeing procedures across a variety of sports.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
The boring Galaxy A56 makes me think Samsung needs to revise its mid-range strategy ASAP
The boring Galaxy A56 makes me think Samsung needs to revise its mid-range strategy ASAP
Five features Samsung is yet to include or improve on its flagship phones
Five features Samsung is yet to include or improve on its flagship phones
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the last place to look for revolution, but the rest of the clamshells are equally guilty
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the last place to look for revolution, but the rest of the clamshells are equally guilty
Weekly deals roundup: Spring into savings with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and many more!
Weekly deals roundup: Spring into savings with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and many more!
Get the ultimate kit for iPhone 16e with ESR’s HaloLock cases and screen protectors!
Get the ultimate kit for iPhone 16e with ESR’s HaloLock cases and screen protectors!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless