Telegram update brings video quality selection for big channels, playback speed options, and more

The Telegram app on the App Store showing its logo and description.
Telegram has a nice upgrade to videos rolling out now. Thanks to this update, you will be able to select which quality to watch received videos in, also, you'd be able to enable PiP and adjust playback speed.

Sending videos and pictures on chat apps like Telegram and WhatsApp is gaining popularity, and people are starting to use these methods of communication more than normal messages. Telegram is now looking to further step up the video experience, now that almost all phones support some form of RCS to replace SMS.

The new update brings several big changes to how videos are sent and received on the platform. The first big change is a new option that allows you to select the quality you want to enjoy media in. However, there's a limitation to this feature: it's only available for users in channels with "thousands of subscribers".

This feature will allow you to choose to watch videos in up to 1080p, instead of defaulting to a compressed version.


Also, Telegram is adding speed functionality for all users. This feature allows you to change the video playback speed. You can do so by tapping the settings cog while playing a video, or by holding down the right side of the video while it plays.

But that's not all! Telegram is also adding the option to add media to existing messages. So, you can stick any image on any bubble of text you've sent in the chat app.

Telegram notes this update should be rolling out now. Keep in mind the video selection is for now reserved only for larger channels.

I've recently started using Telegram a lot as a lot of my friends are on there. I've come to love the video message feature, and I would be super happy if, at some point in the future, the quality selection for videos is available there too. It's not clear if it will ever be, but nevertheless, one can hope.
