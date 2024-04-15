Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor

By
Apps
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
Telegram has just confirmed it will announce 16 new features by the end of this month. But before those new features are revealed, the messaging app introduced early this week an advanced sticker editor that’s available to both free and Premium users.

The new sticker editor allows users to create stickers and sticker sets without having to leave the app. Simply take a photo and add text, drawings, animated stickers, emojis and GIFs, which are already available in the app.

The sticker editor offers many editing features including the option to cut out objects and remove the background. Also, users can manually erase and restore parts of their photo, as well as add an outline to make the stickers look classic.

Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor


Each sticker created can be added to a set by simply choosing the emojis that describe its emoji. It’s worth noting that Telegram will use AI to suggest users the correct emoji based on their image.

Of course, users can share their sticker sets. When you send someone of the stickers created in the new editor, they can tap it to add the whole set. Not to mention that each sticker set also has its unique t.me link.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless