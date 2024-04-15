Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor

Up Next:
Telegram has just confirmed it will announce 16 new features by the end of this month. But before those new features are revealed, the messaging app introduced early this week an advanced sticker editor that’s available to both free and Premium users.
The new sticker editor allows users to create stickers and sticker sets without having to leave the app. Simply take a photo and add text, drawings, animated stickers, emojis and GIFs, which are already available in the app.
Each sticker created can be added to a set by simply choosing the emojis that describe its emoji. It’s worth noting that Telegram will use AI to suggest users the correct emoji based on their image.
The sticker editor offers many editing features including the option to cut out objects and remove the background. Also, users can manually erase and restore parts of their photo, as well as add an outline to make the stickers look classic.
Of course, users can share their sticker sets. When you send someone of the stickers created in the new editor, they can tap it to add the whole set. Not to mention that each sticker set also has its unique t.me link.
