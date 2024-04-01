Telegram introduces business account features and perks

Hours and Location:

Typing a / in the message bar shows a panel with all of your quick replies – that you can send or edit in one tap. This only works in private chats, not groups.



Greeting Messages:

You can specify a period after which a new message will result in your greeting being sent again.



Away Messages:

To prevent sending business messages to friends, family, or employees, you can limit any automated messages to exclude specific chats or entire chat categories.



Tags for Chats:

All Telegram users can create custom chat folders to organize their chats – adding separate tabs to the chat list for Work, School, News and more.



Links to Chat:

Each link shows how many times it was tapped so you can track its performance.



Chatbots for Business:

This opens a new era for Telegram Bots – we welcome all developers to create new services that will help businesses automate and improve their communication with Telegram users. See our Bot Manuals for details.