Telegram brings global chat themes to iPhones, hyper-speed scrolling

Telegram has gained a lot of users after the Facebook/WhatsApp outage a few weeks ago, and that probably affected the developer’s update roadmap, hopefully, for the better. Today’s update doesn’t bring too many new features, but it does improve some of the existing ones. For example , a new date bar has been added on the side of the Shared Media page to faster scrolling. Users can even pinch to zoom in and out to have a better look at anywhere from two big thumbnails to a dozen small squares per row.Additionally, Calendar View for Shared Media is now available for Telegram users so that they can quickly find media from a specific time. Simply tap on the date bar to open a calendar window with media previews, then tap to see all the media from that date. New filters also available for shared media to show only photos, only videos, or both.As far as iOS users go, Telegram is getting global chat themes. The same 8 themes that could be set for individual chats are now available for the entire app on iOS. The themes can be personalized, their colors tweaked, and the pattern changed.Also, Settings on iOS have been redesigned to match the style of iOS 15. Finally, the update brings new interactive emoji on both Android and iOS versions of the app.