Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Telegram brings global chat themes to iPhones, hyper-speed scrolling

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Telegram brings global chat themes to iPhones, hyper-speed scrolling
Telegram has gained a lot of users after the Facebook/WhatsApp outage a few weeks ago, and that probably affected the developer’s update roadmap, hopefully, for the better. Today’s update doesn’t bring too many new features, but it does improve some of the existing ones.

For example, a new date bar has been added on the side of the Shared Media page to faster scrolling. Users can even pinch to zoom in and out to have a better look at anywhere from two big thumbnails to a dozen small squares per row.

Additionally, Calendar View for Shared Media is now available for Telegram users so that they can quickly find media from a specific time. Simply tap on the date bar to open a calendar window with media previews, then tap to see all the media from that date. New filters also available for shared media to show only photos, only videos, or both.

As far as iOS users go, Telegram is getting global chat themes. The same 8 themes that could be set for individual chats are now available for the entire app on iOS. The themes can be personalized, their colors tweaked, and the pattern changed.

Also, Settings on iOS have been redesigned to match the style of iOS 15. Finally, the update brings new interactive emoji on both Android and iOS versions of the app.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Skype takes the first step toward greatness, new update released
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Skype takes the first step toward greatness, new update released
Microsoft’s SwiftKey app enables copy/paste across Android and Windows
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft’s SwiftKey app enables copy/paste across Android and Windows
Samsung is about to end firmware updates for several Galaxy A phones
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung is about to end firmware updates for several Galaxy A phones
Amazon promises at least four years of security updates for its Fire TV devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Amazon promises at least four years of security updates for its Fire TV devices
Hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows mock-up of phone's plastic rear panel
by Alan Friedman,  1
Hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G shows mock-up of phone's plastic rear panel
Man orders 5G Pixel 6, receives free "upgrade" to Pixel 6 Pro
by Alan Friedman,  5
Man orders 5G Pixel 6, receives free "upgrade" to Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless