Telegram brings global chat themes to iPhones, hyper-speed scrolling

Telegram brings global chat themes to iPhones, hyper-speed scrolling0
For example, a new date bar has been added on the side of the Shared Media page to faster scrolling. Users can even pinch to zoom in and out to have a better look at anywhere from two big thumbnails to a dozen small squares per row.
Telegram users so that they can quickly find media from a specific time. Simply tap on the date bar to open a calendar window with media previews, then tap to see all the media from that date. New filters also available for shared media to show only photos, only videos, or both.
Also, Settings on iOS have been redesigned to match the style of iOS 15. Finally, the update brings new interactive emoji on both Android and iOS versions of the app.