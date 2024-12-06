Telegram launches referral program for mini app creators, improved sticker search

Telegram Affiliate Programs | Image credits: Telegram

According to Telegram, purchases from referrals will grant commissions for the entire duration of the Affiliate Program stated in its terms, even if the program is discontinued early.All mini app or bot developers on Telegram can start their own Affiliate Program, and specify what percent of their future revenue they are willing to share with those who refer users. Besides that, developers can decide how long they want to share revenue after a user starts interacting with their mini app.

Telegram AI-powered sticker search | Image credits: Telegram

Telegram collages | Image credits: Telegram

Telegram’s latest update is very important for mini app developers. The incredibly popular chat app has just announced the launch of Affiliate Programs, allowing creators to reach bigger audiences with their apps and earn Stars while at it.With the latest version of Telegram, all users and channels will be able to earn Stars by joining Affiliate Programs launched by developers. A list of available programs should be accessible from the Star Balance menu. Simply choose one, get a unique referral link, and start sharing it.When someone uses a referral link to access a mini app and makes purchases there with Telegram Stars, the person who belongs to will receive a commission, a percentage of the Stars from their transactions.