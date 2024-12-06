Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Telegram’s latest update is very important for mini app developers. The incredibly popular chat app has just announced the launch of Affiliate Programs, allowing creators to reach bigger audiences with their apps and earn Stars while at it.

With the latest version of Telegram, all users and channels will be able to earn Stars by joining Affiliate Programs launched by developers. A list of available programs should be accessible from the Star Balance menu. Simply choose one, get a unique referral link, and start sharing it.

When someone uses a referral link to access a mini app and makes purchases there with Telegram Stars, the person who belongs to will receive a commission, a percentage of the Stars from their transactions.

Telegram Affiliate Programs | Image credits: Telegram

According to Telegram, purchases from referrals will grant commissions for the entire duration of the Affiliate Program stated in its terms, even if the program is discontinued early.

All mini app or bot developers on Telegram can start their own Affiliate Program, and specify what percent of their future revenue they are willing to share with those who refer users. Besides that, developers can decide how long they want to share revenue after a user starts interacting with their mini app.

Telegram launches referral program for mini app creators, improved sticker search
Telegram AI-powered sticker search | Image credits: Telegram

Apart from the Affiliate Programs, Telegram is also rolling out a custom AI model for sticker search. The app’s sticker panel will now support complex searches with multiple keywords. On top of that, the new AI-powered sticker search feature works in dozens of languages. However, only Premium users will be able to use the improved search system in the emoji screen.

Last but not least, Telegram introduces collages in Stories. Users can now combine up to 6 photos or videos in various layouts. The media files can be added directly from the phone’s gallery or camera, then simply fill each tile to create the perfect collage.

Telegram launches referral program for mini app creators, improved sticker search
Telegram collages | Image credits: Telegram

The layouts of the Telegram collages can be adjusted using the options at the top of the screen. Users can even drag tiles to rearrange them or tap a tile to delete it, retake a photo, or adjust the volume of a video.
