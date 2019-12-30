This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model
Back in September, the unlocked version of the OnePlus 7 Pro was updated to Android 10. But three months later, those who purchased the phone from T-Mobile still had not received it, leaving their handset running Android 9 Pie. That meant that they were forced to use the three-button navigation system (back, home, multitask) familiar to Android users or the half-assed gesture system that turned out to be a stop-gap before Android 10's improvements.
Besides the much-improved gesture navigation system, other features found on Android 10 include the system-wide Dark Mode. This turns the UI from showing black text on a white background to white text on a black background and can prevent one's eyes from getting strained at night or in a dark room. Dark Mode also can slightly improve the battery life of phones that sport an AMOLED panel. With Smart Reply, an appropriate response to a message will appear and if warranted, a link will take the user directly to Google Maps for directions. Android 10 also adds 65 new emoji and many more improvements to the Android operating system. The update weighs in at 1.9GB and includes the November security patch.
Those who heard about quick Android updates for OnePlus phones and figured that their handset would be running Android 10 months ago will learn a lesson for next time. If you don't have the unlocked version of a phone, you will still be at the mercy of your carrier and they are usually the last to push through an update.
1 Comment
1. Eclectech
Posts: 356; Member since: May 01, 2013
posted on 32 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):