Leaked internal document and photos reveal the return of a fan favorite to T-Mobile Tuesdays
T-Mobile Tuesdays is the reward program that gives subscribers to the nation's second-largest wireless provider access to freebies that in the past included free food, discounts on gas, useful items, and much more. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber you need to install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app since you will need it to claim your rewards. For iPhone users, the app can be found in the App Store while Android users can download it from the Google Play Store.
With the next T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards scheduled to become available on April 18th, the newly renamed The Mobile Report (formerly the TMO Report) has an early line on the return of a former fan favorite thanks to internal documents and images shared with it. Based on the leak, T-Mobile subscribers will be receiving free reusable thermal bags next Tuesday.
The document, meant to go out to store managers, orders them to put aside the boxes containing the thermal bags. Store managers are told to have the rewards prioritized for customers first. Ironically, T-Mobile demands that no word of the prize leak out in advance telling managers not to post hints on social media. The document also instructs managers not to allow selfies to be taken with the thermal bags.
First given away back in 2021, the bags to be given out next Tuesday are magenta with the T-Mobile logo in black. The original bags were black with a magenta logo. The inside of the bag sports thermal insulation and there is a zipper across on top of the bag. They are also larger than the smaller "lunch bag" size thermal bags that T-Mobile gave away last year. To give away the larger thermal bags, we surmise (mostly in jest) that business must be good.
Seriously though, T-Mobile continues to do well and some analysts say that T-Mobile captured the majority of net new postpaid phone customers in the industry during the first quarter of this year.
