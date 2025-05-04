T-Mobile Tuesdays brings affordable appreciation to Mother’s Day
T-Mobile Tuesdays may be one of the nicest perks of being a customer of the “un-carrier” due to the free food and other small gifts every week. Now the company has partnered with The Bouqs Co. to let users purchase flowers at a discount as Mother’s Day draws near.
Mother’s Day will be on May 11 so you have plenty of time to get something for good old mom. The T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion allows you to purchase select flowers and gifts at $25 off. You also get free standard shipping if you place an order on a weekday. Naturally you need to be enrolled in a qualifying plan to be able to make use of this offer.
You can also pair the Pixel 9a with one of the new T-Mobile plans that have recently been announced. Though worth mentioning is that there is some controversy surrounding these new plans because T-Mobile doesn’t include taxes and fees for them.
T-Mobile customers will have to use the T-Life app to find out if they’re eligible and to use the promotion. Almost all actions have now moved to the T-Life app, much to some people’s dismay, and you’ll have to use it if you want to get flowers for your mom at a discount. T-Mobile is also running a few other promotions for Mother’s Day including one to snag a Google Pixel 9a.
The T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion for Mother’s Day. | Image credit — T-Mobile
Unfortunately AT&T and Verizon don’t have similar perks but both rival carrier companies are also offering devices for Mother’s Day. The Bouqs promotion really shows how much the little things can help and makes T-Mobile Tuesdays seem like an even better perk.
So if you were wondering what to get your mom on May 11, T-Mobile might just have decided for you.
Of course there are the occasional complaints about T-Mobile Tuesdays as well: usually when a user is unable to redeem a deal before it ends prematurely. One such complaint arose recently when a customer complained about the T-Mobile Uber Eats promotion ending early. But these cases aren’t such a big deal and not nearly common enough to write off T-Mobile Tuesdays entirely.
