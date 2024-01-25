T-Mobile subscribers having issues claiming their free "Hulu On Us" perk
Just the other day, T-Mobile's new Hulu "On Us" promotion kicked off with new or existing Go5G Next subscribers eligible to receive free Hulu indefinitely. For those signed up to one of T-Mobile's other plans, if you were using a T-Mobile plan that entitled you to receive the BASIC Netflix On Us promo before January 5, 2024, you can receive a free six-month trial of Hulu. If the plan you were using before January 5, 2024 gave you the STANDARD Netflix On Us promo, you can receive free Hulu indefinitely.
Here's the bad news for some. If your plan never entitled you to receive any Netflix subscription on T-Mobile, you do not receive free Hulu or the six-month free trial. If you decide to join T-Mobile and you're coming from another wireless provider, you will not get free Hulu unless you subscribe to the Go5G Next plan. The version of Hulu that T-Mobile subscribers will receive for free is the standard version which comes with advertisements and is normally priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually.
Some T-Mobile subscribers are having problems claiming their free Hulu service
Features like Live TV, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus are not included in the T-Mobile promotion and the carrier's subscribers are not allowed to pony up additional funds to get the service with no advertisements.
Some T-Mobile subscribers have been having problems claiming their free Hulu subscription. According to the moderator on the T-Mobile sub-Reddit, those with Go5G Next should tap on this link to claim the promotion. Those with a different T-Mobile plan eligible for a full Hulu On Us subscription should tap on this link in order to claim the promotion. And those T-Mobile subscribers with a plan that gives them a six-month trial of the Hulu On Us promo need to claim the perk by clicking on this link.
The moderator added that not every T-Mobile subscriber having issues claiming their free Hulu promo will be helped by tapping on the above links. However, he did note that the carrier is sending out text messages to subscribers eligible to receive free Hulu or the six-month trial. The texts will have a link to claim the perk and hopefully, those will work.
