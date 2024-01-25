T-Mobile subscribers having issues claiming their free "Hulu On Us" perk

Just the other day, T-Mobile 's new Hulu "On Us" promotion kicked off with new or existing Go5G Next subscribers eligible to receive free Hulu indefinitely. For those signed up to one of T-Mobile 's other plans, if you were using a T-Mobile plan that entitled you to receive the BASIC Netflix On Us promo before January 5, 2024, you can receive a free six-month trial of Hulu. If the plan you were using before January 5, 2024 gave you the STANDARD Netflix On Us promo, you can receive free Hulu indefinitely.





Here's the bad news for some. If your plan never entitled you to receive any Netflix subscription on T-Mobile and you're coming from another wireless provider, you will not get free Hulu unless you subscribe to the Go5G Next plan. The version of Hulu that T-Mobile subscribers will receive for free is the standard version which comes with advertisements and is normally priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Here's the bad news for some. If your plan never entitled you to receive any Netflix subscription on T-Mobile , you do not receive free Hulu or the six-month free trial. If you decide to joinand you're coming from another wireless provider, you will not get free Hulu unless you subscribe to the Go5G Next plan. The version of Hulu thatsubscribers will receive for free is the standard version which comes with advertisements and is normally priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually.









Features like Live TV, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus are not included in the T-Mobile promotion and the carrier's subscribers are not allowed to pony up additional funds to get the service with no advertisements.









