T-Mobile stops leasing phones on a Sprint plan

The internal memo sent out to various sales and marketing channels states that current device lease plans from Sprint won't affected, and you'll be able to pay off your device at the initial purchase terms, yet new payment plans won't be generated starting today, August 17.





The Un-carrier does offer some alternatives for those who may be affected, such as interest-free installments that work with Sprint plans, and, naturally, just switching to a T-Mobile plan to take advantage of T-Mobile’s JUMP! On Demand service.









That one lets them change phones every month, if one so desires, yet the only thing Sprint subscribers can't dom starting today, is lease a phone or another device, on their own plans. Sooner or later, all Sprint customers will have to move to T-Mobile plans anyway, and the noose is tightening.