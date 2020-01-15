Lowest Sprint/T-Mobile merger odds hit Wall Street on closing arguments day
When the potential merger of T-Mobile with Sprint was first announced, some on Wall Street gave it a 40% chance to actually happen. When we followed with tangential FCC checks, the probability was brought up from 60% to 70% by financial analysts, rising up to 90% at Oppenheimer even, which basically meant that it is a done deal.
In it, a number of state attorneys claim that the resulting New T-Mobile entity will hurt competition, shed jobs and raise prices, with quite a bit of success so far in court, and closing arguments due today, with U.S. Judge Victor Marrero passing a verdict in the couple of weeks afterwards.
Sprint, on the other hand, keeps bleeding subs, and during the trial testified that it is having to deal with an "inferior" network that leads it into a Catch 22 when it comes to subscriber churn and mounting losses. While every side exaggerates in a trial, Sprint's chances for survival without the T-Mobile deal aren't great according to Wall Street's stock price spread.
The state AGs argument that Sprint could pull off a T-Mobile in a few years when left to its own devices doesn't seem very rational on its face, too. All that is left now is to wait for the closing argument today, and then for the final verdict in a few weeks' time which can stretch the wait into April still.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):