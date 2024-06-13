Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile signs huge multi-billion dollar 10-year contract with one branch of the U.S. Military

By
0comments
T-Mobile signs huge multi-billion dollar 10-year contract with one branch of the U.S. Military
T-Mobile today announced that it has signed a 10-year deal with the U.S. Navy to supply wireless technology to the branch of the U.S. military responsible for seaborne operations. This is a big deal for the nation's second-largest wireless provider considering the fierce competition that exists in the retail sector of the wireless industry. The contract is a Spiral 4 pact which means that the Department of Defense will be able to place orders for wireless service and equipment (such as handsets) from T-Mobile.

The contract covers a wide variety of services including voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things, and mobility management solutions. T-Mobile says that the deal "will help ensure robust and reliable connectivity for government activities — from mission-critical communications to network solutions that serve military personnel and federal civilian agencies."

T-Mobile signs a 10-year deal with the U.S. Navy - T-Mobile signs huge multi-billion dollar 10-year contract with one branch of the U.S. Military
T-Mobile signs a 10-year deal with the U.S. Navy

The new contract replaces the previous Spiral 3 deal which was signed back in 2017. Since then, the carrier has added new services for the government including 5G Advanced Network Solutions which is made up of cutting-edge 5G solutions and applications such as private and hybrid 5G networks that meet the needs of government agencies. T-Mobile also introduced Government Internet, a 5G fixed wireless internet service that can be used as a main internet source or as an unlimited backup for critical communications.

David Bezzant, Vice President of Sales, T-Mobile for Government, said in a statement, "The Spiral 4 contract award is a testament to T-Mobile’s leading 5G network and to our focus on building solutions that meet the critical needs of our government customers. With a cutting-edge product portfolio, a proven track record, and a clear vision for the future, we’re ready to take government innovation to the next level. It's an honor to serve those who serve this Nation."

T-Mobile and 3rd Eye Technologies have also teamed up to offer a solution for government agencies dealing with federal message archiving laws. T-Mobile will help these agencies store SMS/MMS message logs. Looking ahead to the future, the wireless firm's partnership with Elon Musk's Space X and Starlink satellites could help the carrier offer near-global connectivity to the U.S. government and its agencies including the Defense Department and the six branches of military (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force).

Recommended Stories
If we may be allowed to add some humor into this article, there is no truth to any rumor regarding this deal that the Navy is not allowed to buy any smartphones that don't sport a periscope lens.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless