T-Mobile signs huge multi-billion dollar 10-year contract with one branch of the U.S. Military

T-Mobile . T-Mobile today announced that it has signed a 10-year deal with the U.S. Navy to supply wireless technology to the branch of the U.S. military responsible for seaborne operations. This is a big deal for the nation's second-largest wireless provider considering the fierce competition that exists in the retail sector of the wireless industry. The contract is a Spiral 4 pact which means that the Department of Defense will be able to place orders for wireless service and equipment (such as handsets) from





The contract covers a wide variety of services including voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things, and mobility management solutions. T-Mobile says that the deal "will help ensure robust and reliable connectivity for government activities — from mission-critical communications to network solutions that serve military personnel and federal civilian agencies."











The new contract replaces the previous Spiral 3 deal which was signed back in 2017. Since then, the carrier has added new services for the government including 5G Advanced Network Solutions which is made up of cutting-edge 5G solutions and applications such as private and hybrid 5G networks that meet the needs of government agencies. T-Mobile also introduced Government Internet, a 5G fixed wireless internet service that can be used as a main internet source or as an unlimited backup for critical communications.







David Bezzant, Vice President of Sales, T-Mobile for Government, said in a statement, "The Spiral 4 contract award is a testament to T-Mobile’s leading 5G network and to our focus on building solutions that meet the critical needs of our government customers. With a cutting-edge product portfolio, a proven track record, and a clear vision for the future, we’re ready to take government innovation to the next level. It's an honor to serve those who serve this Nation."





T-Mobile and 3rd Eye Technologies have also teamed up to offer a solution for government agencies dealing with federal message archiving laws. T-Mobile will help these agencies store SMS/MMS message logs. Looking ahead to the future, the wireless firm's partnership with Elon Musk's Space X and Starlink satellites could help the carrier offer near-global connectivity to the U.S. government and its agencies including the Defense Department and the six branches of military (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force).



If we may be allowed to add some humor into this article, there is no truth to any rumor regarding this deal that the Navy is not allowed to buy any smartphones that don't sport a periscope lens.

