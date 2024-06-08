Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?





T-Mobile will increase prices for some While the rumors were thatwill increase prices for some older rate plans , like the ones it inherited all the way back from Sprint merger times, the adjustment is seemingly across the board.

This is your second T-Mobile reminder

After T-Mobile sent out a bunch of messages on 5/22 that it is increasing some plan prices starting June 5th, those who didn't get the notification breathed a sign of relief that they haven't received the dubious honor.

T-Mobile has Apparently,has sent a second batch of plan price increase messages with the enigmatic "second attempt" tagline that reminds users once again that their monthly subscription price with go up by $2 per line:







At its website section dedicated to the new plan price increase, T-Mobile waxes poetic that the subscriber will still " keep all the benefits you currently enjoy, including access to America’s largest and fastest 5G network, and no further action is needed from you ."





On the surface, this seems like a sneaky way to introduce plan price increases for nearly everyone on T-Mobile in smaller batches to avoid the mass public backlash that inevitably stems from such moves.





By spreading out the plan price increase notifications, T-Mobile introduces most subscribers to a done deal, as the price increases are now already in effect. Even subscribers on the former Magenta Max plan report getting those "second attempt" reminder messages, but some argue that they are now getting them on their primary line, while the first batch of notifications went to their secondary line.





In short, not as sneaky, but still the T-Mobile price increase seems to be affecting everyone who isn't on the current Go5G plan roster, rather than only some obscure ancient plan holdouts.





Is T-Mobile still the underdog with the new price increase?





T-Mobile customers still pay less, saving an average of approximately 20% vs AT&T and even with these changes,customers still pay less, saving an average of approximately 20% vs AT&T and Verizon for comparable services and streaming Nominally, yes. The Un-carrier claims that "," and offers handy tables to prove that.



Recommended Stories

The difference in plan prices among the major US carriers is not as big as it used to be, though. The fine print reads that T-Mobile 's price advantage is only when " comparing cost of 3-line accounts on comparable plans (and estimated taxes & fees) with AutoPay discount, T-Mobile third line free, and equivalent streaming services where applicable ."









As you can see from T-Mobile 's plan price boast here, for those proverbial 3 lines they are still ahead when it comes to the combination of monthly outlay, benefits, and perks. When comparing other plans, however, the difference is not all that pronounced.









T-Mobile









Verizon and AT&T in terms of T-Mobile is apparently starting to monetize its huge 5G network investment that allows it to brag with the most envious Now that it has become a direct rival toand AT&T in terms of subscriber count,is apparently starting to monetize its huge 5G network investment that allows it to brag with the most envious 5G coverage map and download speeds.