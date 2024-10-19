T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

The account will be billed the plan's regular monthly charge, including any data add-ons or additional features .

. AutoPay discount will be applied while on suspension when an eligible payment method is used.

Suspending and restoring your lines is available through T-Life app and myT-Mobile.com.





T-Mobile subscribers can seasonally suspend their accounts or individual lines twice a year for a maximum period of 90 days each time. As we already mentioned above, "You can suspend individual lines of an account, while other lines remain active." Keep in mind that if you previously had a seasonal suspension on your line within the last 12 months, you will not see the option to seasonally suspend your line on My T-Mobile until the 12-month period has ended.











As you might expect, T-Mobile subscribers were not happy about going from paying $10 per line per month for a seasonal suspension to paying the full recurring charge. One wrote on Reddit, "I’ll just port my number to Google voice and come back when I feel like it now when I’m out of the country for extended periods of time. Makes it a no-brainer as opposed to previously paying $10/month."





Another T-Mobile subscriber said, "Ye pretty nasty change. They are getting very greedy." Another commented, "Wow, how low can they go ?" And while Sievert has been CEO of T-Mobile for four and a half years, I'm sure that he's the one referred to in this statement from a T-Mobile subscriber: "The new T-Mobile there's no bottom when it comes to the new guy! If it means profit for them."

T-Mobile has made several changes to its policies that are designed to bring in additional revenue







A T-Mobile subscriber might use a seasonal suspension when he/she is traveling and is going to be out of the country for a long time. This used to save T-Mobile subscribers on an extended trip out of the country some money. Not anymore. Whatever reason you have for suspending your T-Mobile account or line, you won't be saving money by suspending your service temporarily like you used to.









