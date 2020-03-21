Winners of T-Mobile's latest sweepstakes will get a much needed prize
Despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and throughout the world, some things continue to go on and that includes T-Mobile Tuesday. Sure, the carrier has closed its stores located in shopping malls, but customers and even non-customers don't have to go out and risk exposure to enter the carrier's latest sweepstakes. And this coming week, the prize is something that most quarantined Americans can use-cold cash.
A free one-night disc rental from Redbox.
A free four-week online course from Shaw Academy.
10 cents off a gallon of gas at Shell.
You'll notice that many of the usual rewards, such as free food, theater tickets, and concert tickets are missing. We'd guess that this is in response to the coronavirus and was done to make sure that T-Mobile customers practice social distancing. But hey, instead of receiving a free taco this week, perhaps you will win some cash instead.
Good luck!