Winners of T-Mobile's latest sweepstakes will get a much needed prize

Mar 21, 2020, 1:47 AM
Despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and throughout the world, some things continue to go on and that includes T-Mobile Tuesday. Sure, the carrier has closed its stores located in shopping malls, but customers and even non-customers don't have to go out and risk exposure to enter the carrier's latest sweepstakes. And this coming week, the prize is something that most quarantined Americans can use-cold cash.

There will be 50 Grand Prize winners, each receiving a $500 check. 200 Second Prize winners will be sent a $250 check while 250 Third Prize winners will receive a $100 check. Overall, there will be 500 winners being awarded a total of $100,000. To get a shot at the money, T-Mobile subscribers can enter through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or the www.T-MobileTuesdays.com website starting at 5 am EDT on March 24. Entries must be submitted before 5 am EDT on Wednesday, March 25th. Non-subscribers can participate by going to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com during the aforementioned time period. To enter the sweepstakes you must be a legal resident of one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. And you must be 13 years of age or older.

Besides the sweepstakes, T-Mobile is giving its subscribers the following rewards this coming Tuesday:

A free one-night disc rental from Redbox.
A free four-week online course from Shaw Academy.
10 cents off a gallon of gas at Shell.

You'll notice that many of the usual rewards, such as free food, theater tickets, and concert tickets are missing. We'd guess that this is in response to the coronavirus and was done to make sure that T-Mobile customers practice social distancing. But hey, instead of receiving a free taco this week, perhaps you will win some cash instead.

Good luck!

