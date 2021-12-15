Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

Google Pixel 6 5G is about to get faster than ever on T-Mobile

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Google Pixel 6 5G is about to get faster than ever on T-Mobile
According to a report by AndroidPolice, U.S. mobile carrier T-mobile plans to bring even faster lightning 5G connection speeds to the Google Pixel 6 handset, with the arrival of next year.

The speed boost will come to both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and was actually first discovered by a fan of the publication who decided to check out the modem log of his own daily driver, the Pixel 6. Both members of the Pixel 6 series carry Samsung's in-house Exynos 5123b wireless connection modem, which was freshly released this year. 

The modem log, which he has since submitted and is hosted on 4G/5G Bands & Combos, simply revealed the way that the modem handled both uplink and downlink traffic, employing various channels on multiple different bands of the spectrum. This is known as carrier aggregation, or CA, because use of the available resources is simply optimized to allow for a higher data rate per each cell.

The website 4G/5G Bands & Combos serves to list just such data, which is based on real logs from on-board smartphone modems—since a smartphone or modem maker will never actually tell you their supported combinations for 4G or 5G carrier aggregation as part of your device specs; they simply show you a 4G/5G support category number, and leave it at that.

The new log, when contrasted against the previous one from October, contains a new carrier aggregation combination for two of the 5G bands: n71 and n41. According to AndroidPolice's sleuthing, these are actually a direct match to two of T-Mobile's airwaves, 600 MHz and 2.5 GHZ. T-Mobile has apparently been testing carrier aggregation on these airwaves since 2020, and plans to send it live in 2022.

When T-Mobile finally turns on its 5G network carrier aggregation next year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—which already feature millimeter wave 5G reception—will be all set to boost their wireless connection speeds to even higher limits than before.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Use "Erase iPhone" to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Use "Erase iPhone" to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer
Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
by ZTE,  0
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long
-$70
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless