Google Pixel 6 5G is about to get faster than ever on T-Mobile
The speed boost will come to both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and was actually first discovered by a fan of the publication who decided to check out the modem log of his own daily driver, the Pixel 6. Both members of the Pixel 6 series carry Samsung's in-house Exynos 5123b wireless connection modem, which was freshly released this year.
The website 4G/5G Bands & Combos serves to list just such data, which is based on real logs from on-board smartphone modems—since a smartphone or modem maker will never actually tell you their supported combinations for 4G or 5G carrier aggregation as part of your device specs; they simply show you a 4G/5G support category number, and leave it at that.
When T-Mobile finally turns on its 5G network carrier aggregation next year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—which already feature millimeter wave 5G reception—will be all set to boost their wireless connection speeds to even higher limits than before.