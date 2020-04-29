T-Mobile offers customers free workout subscription
The T-Mobile Tuesdays programs offers customers free deals or discounts on services, event tickets, food, and more every Tuesday. They’ve made headlines previously with the occasional big sweepstakes event, too. The upcoming week’s perk seems quite timely— it’s a free one-month pass for Obé Fitness, an at-home workout service.
To access the offer, T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans need to sign in to the Tuesdays website or the T-Mobile Tuesdays app this Tuesday, May 5th. It’s unclear how exactly the deal is different from Obé’s standard free trial, but it’s certainly a nice perk if you’ve already used up your free trial or just want to make full use of your T-Mobile perks.
Following the carrier merger, it looks like Sprint users are not yet able to access these perks. Though support is said to be in the works, it looks unlikely to be ready by next week. Still, they should be able to access any upcoming perks when the infrastructure adjustment is complete.