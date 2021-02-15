Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service

It's not you, it's the cold: T-Mobile and AT&T are down in Texas and other parts of the country

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 15, 2021, 3:38 PM
It's not you, it's the cold: T-Mobile and AT&amp;T are down in Texas and other parts of the country
Before new and upgrading T-Mobile customers can go out and purchase phones, add lines of service, or make other changes to their accounts in Best Buy and Walmart stores, it's currently not a good idea to go outside in many places period.

Due to the extreme cold in Texas, for instance, around two million households across the Friendship state are without power as of Monday morning, which local authorities and utility companies are expecting to continue into the night and possibly through Tuesday afternoon.

As if that wasn't bad enough, it sure looks like the freezing temperatures in cities such as San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Corpus Christi (to name just a few) may have knocked many wireless customers completely off the grid during these already trying hours. According to Downdetector, a popular online platform used to report, track, and monitor possible outages of various services and websites, both T-Mobile and AT&T are experiencing problems at the time of this writing.


To its credit, Magenta seems to have owned up to these totally understandable issues pretty quickly through the voice of its President of Technology. Unfortunately, while T-Mo's "teams" are said to be "working hard to restore service" in the "several areas of the country" affected by the outage, Neville Ray is not in a position to make any firm (or even vague) promises yet regarding the time (or day) when the wireless network will be up and running again.


Naturally, both mobile internet and voice calling services appear to be impacted for the vast majority of T-Mobile subscribers capable of making their difficulties known. Oregon is the second worst-hit state by these outages on both T-Mobile and AT&T, although technically, "Ma Bell" has yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of any widespread issues. Who knows, maybe the carrier's own customer support and PR channels are without electricity and wireless access as we speak.

Meanwhile, Verizon claims its network is "performing well" in the face of a "parade of winter storms" across the country, which have allegedly only had "limited impact" to Big Red's "operations." The statement seems to fit with what Downdetector users are reporting, at least for the time being.


Namely, there are relatively few complaints made in the last hours in multiple states, some of which might have absolutely nothing to do with the cold weather and related power outages. We'll be sure to keep our ears to the ground in the next few hours and bring you all the developments of this unfortunate situation. In the meantime, if you can even read this, stay safe, stay warm, and maybe don't judge T-Mobile and AT&T very harshly... this time around.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera
Popular stories
Latest Apple iPhone 13 5G rumors include portless design, astrophotography, and more
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
If you have this app on your Android device, you need to uninstall it immediately!
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless