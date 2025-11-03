Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
Android T-Mobile users might soon be free from nasty surprises

T-Mobile is uninstalling a component from users' phones that was a source of annoyance.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile AppLovin uninstall
T-Mobile might be the best network according to Ookla, and it may be attracting more customers than its rivals, but that doesn't mean it's universally loved. One problem that users encounter is forced app installs, but that might soon be a thing of the past. Multiple T-Mobile users have reported receiving a notification that says, "com.applovin.array.apphub.tmobile uninstalled successfully," a message that appears to be good news.

AppHatin'



AppLovin is a mobile advertising company and has recently come under fire for downloading its advertisers’ apps onto users’ Android devices without their permission. T-Mobile is one of its customers, and allegedly used a product called Array to preload apps on devices. AppLovin shut down Array last month, according to Bloomberg, claiming it was a test product.

The Array product was a test product and was shut down last quarter as it was not economically viable for us. Users never get downloads with any of our products without explicitly requesting it.
AppLovin spokesperson, October 2025

AppLovin also installs apps on phones through ads, according to Ben Edelman, an independent researcher and consultant, who was the first to accuse AppLovin of zero-click installs. The company uses its app distribution platform AppBub to deceptively install apps on users' phones.

I say the real reason AppLovin stopped isn’t because this tactic is unprofitable. It’s because they got caught.
Ben Edelman, independent researcher and former Harvard professor, October 2025,

T-Mobile may have started uninstalling the com.applovin.array.apphub.tmobile system component to distance itself from the drama that's engulfing AppLovin.

T-Mobile defends its involvement



T-Mobile has defended AppLovin by saying it doesn't pre-install or install any apps on customer devices without their consent. The carrier says that its work with AppLovin is limited to creating a better advertising experience.

We previously piloted an ad experience with a partner that allowed customers to choose to install apps directly from ads; that pilot has ended.  
T-Mobile spokesperson, October 2025

The company said that it previously conducted a test run of a program with a partner that allowed customers to install apps via ads, but that experiment has ended.

Customers may not necessarily agree. Many subscribers have complained that not only smartphones they financed through T-Mobile come with unwanted apps, but the carrier also downloads apps to their phones without their approval.

Do you think this will resolve T-Mobile's bloatware problem?

Vote View Result

A good step


Bloatware is the reason some customers have stopped buying Android phones through a carrier. Since Apple and Google have stricter requirements, iPhones and Pixels are spared from this problem.

Carriers spread out the cost of buying phones over multiple years, making them affordable for buyers who may otherwise not be able to upgrade. Bloatware was said to be an unavoidable nuisance, but with T-Mobile disabling the installer, the situation may improve, assuming AppLovin's products were the only source of unwanted downloads.
