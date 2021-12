T-Mobile partners with Alaska Airlines for a better experience when flying

Alaska Airlines partnering with T-Mobile for a better customer experience when flying

T-Mobile is now announcing a new partnership with Alaska Airlines, just in time as air travel is starting to slowly get back to normal levels. The airline company will be benefiting from T-Mo's nationwide 5G network, reports TMoNews. The airline company has now chosen T-Mobile as its preferred wireless provider, and with this partnership, Alaska Airlines will be able to go all-in and migrate the majority of its mobility business to T-Mobile. This way, it will be using the T-Mobile 5G network to improve the experience of its passengers.T-Mobile's 5G capabilities will improve the customer experience in several key categories, including ticketing, check-in, on-time departures and arrivals, baggage tracking, and more.Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci stated that the partnership with T-Mobile will create a more seamless travel experience.T-Mobile CEO Mark Sievert also added:Additionally, this partnership will give the airline company the possibility to explore T-Mo's Advanced Network Services, such as Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and Private Networks, furthermore improving the customer experience and care of Alaska Airlines.