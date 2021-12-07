T-Mobile partners with Alaska Airlines for a better experience when flying

T-Mobile partners with Alaska Airlines for a better experience when flying0
Alaska Airlines partnering with T-Mobile for a better customer experience when flying
The airline company has now chosen T-Mobile as its preferred wireless provider, and with this partnership, Alaska Airlines will be able to go all-in and migrate the majority of its mobility business to T-Mobile. This way, it will be using the T-Mobile 5G network to improve the experience of its passengers.
Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci stated that the partnership with T-Mobile will create a more seamless travel experience.
T-Mobile CEO Mark Sievert also added:
Alaska is a lot like T-Mobile in some really important ways. Besides both being based in Seattle, Alaska and T-Mobile have a long history of challenging conventional thinking in our industries and pioneering new ways to use technological innovation to put customers first. T-Mobile has always fixed customer pain points in the wireless industry, and it’s inspiring to help translate that to other industries with like minded partners like Alaska.