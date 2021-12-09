T-Mobile collaborates with 5G Open Innovation Lab and CoMotion to empower next-generation hardware

T-Mobile collaborates with 5G Open Innovation Lab and CoMotion to empower next-generation hardware0
T-Mobile states that it is a co-founder of the 5G OI Lab and that it works with organizations like universities and standards bodies to “support 5G research and development” and “build the 5G ecosystem.” T-Mobile says that together with UW Information Technology, it has deployed Ultra Capacity 5G with an allegedly state-of-the-art Distributed Radio Access Network solution.
Thanks to the facilities available at CoMotion Labs on the UW campus, it is possible for innovators and entrepreneurs to develop, test, and launch their prototypes. Thanks to the 5G hardware incubator (the first in its region) engineers can test things such as edge computing, remote sensors, and biotech/medical devices, to name a few.
Dr. Shane Claggett, founder, and CEO of Envision Ophthalmology says that a fast and reliable 5G connection allows for a fast and secure upload of a patient’s imaging data to offsite servers. “It will also give us a robust channel to monitor and maintain our fleet of devices,” he adds.