This user switched from Verizon to AT&T and went through a rollercoaster of emotions on day one
If you've recently switched carries and everything is turning out great for you – congratulations! Not everyone out there has it that easy and worry-free.
Reddit provides us with the story of u/Guyercellist who has recently switched from Verizon and is now on AT&T. And "day 1 has been very regret filled", they say.
The person clarifies that they rely on Instacart for work; that's why reliable data speeds are a must, as even a few seconds can determine whether they secure an order.
They describe experiencing frequent call drops while waiting outside a popular store, with Discord disconnecting three times within an hour. In some cases, the connection would return immediately, while in others, it took several minutes, sometimes leading to the call ending entirely after three minutes of disconnection.
They note being in a large city and remaining in the same parking spot where they previously observed a 5G Plus connection, which they believe to be AT&T's version of ultra-wideband. Given the nature of their job, such interruptions are a significant issue, and they wonder if there is a specific setting that could prevent these recurring drops.
At first, fellow Redditors suggest that there's nothing wrong with AT&T's coverage, but there could be possible problems with Instacart.
The OP (original poster, the author) acknowledges this possibility and says "I'll be a little bit more patient".
Then, someone mentions that this Mentor area has been known as a dead zone for years, with poor service reported through FCC speed tests.
The original poster confirms being at that location and finds it odd that while Verizon occasionally had minor issues, AT&T's service completely failed. They note that to optimize Instacart orders, they need to be within the store's designated area, limiting their options for better reception.
Well, that's not the end of the story, as some twists and turns lay ahead.
No good for business, as you can imagine.
The other person seems to be pretty sure about the issue being exclusive to AT&T. The service, they claim, remains poor in that immediate area but improves just half a mile away.
