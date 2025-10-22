Surprising change to Gboard app for Android can remove two major punctuation marks

Look for these new settings on the Gboard for Android app on your phone





These new listings say:





Comma key-Show on keyboard for applicable languages.

Period key- Show on keyboard for applicable languages.





Both settings are enabled by default and disabling each one will remove the comma and/or the period button from the QWERTY keyboard. If both are turned off, all that remains on the bottom row will be the ?123 button and the enter key. It helps create an extra-long space bar for users.









If you decide to get rid of the period key, it really doesn't matter because double-pressing on the space bar will add a period to your text or email. As for the comma, if you decide to remove that button, there is no other place to type to get a comma on your document, text, or email.

These are the options you have to choose from on the latest version of the Gboard for Android app





So, all of the particular options you have include:





Keep the Comma key on and keep the Period key on.

Keep the Period key on and turn the Comma key off.

Turn the Period key off and keep the Comma key on.





You can also make this more complicated by enabling or disabling the Emoji key.





Will you use this new feature to remove the comma and period from your Gboard QWERTY? Sure. It makes the QWERTY look clean. No. I tend to use periods and commas when I write. Sure. It makes the QWERTY look clean. 0% No. I tend to use periods and commas when I write. 100%





To reiterate, the comma and period keys are enabled by default which is absolutely the right way for Google to offer this feature to Pixel users. You don't want to be in the middle of typing a text or email, and needing to add a comma to a sentence, you look all over the Gboard QWERTY and can't find the key.

The change to the settings menu on Gboard is available for both the stable and beta versions of the latest Gboard app for Android. The new Settings listings for the Comma key and the Period key are on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.1. I should point out that my Pixel is running Gboard version 16.2.4.815623744 beta.

