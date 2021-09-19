Surface Pro 8 image and specs leak

Surface Pro 8 image and specs leak0
This past January, Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7+, a refreshed version of its two-in-one detachable tablet. Since it didn't call the device the Surface Pro 8, that made it clear that such a device could still, ahem, surface. With Microsoft's Surface event coming this Wednesday, September 22nd, we could see the introduction of the Surface Pro 8 (along with the Surface Duo 2).
The tipster also included an image of the Surface Pro 8 from what appears to be a print ad for the device showing narrower bezels on the tablet. The Verge says that the leaked image and specs both conform with the information they've received from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans. We should know whether the image and the specs are legit on Wednesday following Microsoft's event which is scheduled to kick off at 11 am EDST (4 pm U.K. time, 5 pm CEST, or 8.30 pm IST).