Windows Microsoft Tablets

Surface Pro 8 image and specs leak

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Surface Pro 8 image and specs leak
This past January, Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 7+, a refreshed version of its two-in-one detachable tablet. Since it didn't call the device the Surface Pro 8, that made it clear that such a device could still, ahem, surface. With Microsoft's Surface event coming this Wednesday, September 22nd, we could see the introduction of the Surface Pro 8 (along with the Surface Duo 2).

According to Twitter tipster @Shadow_Leak (via TheVerge), the Surface Pro 8 will be equipped with a 13-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. That means the screen will update 120 times per second to deliver buttery-smooth scrolling, improved animations, and more. The Surface Pro 8 line will supposedly be powered by Intel's 11th-generation Core processor, have Windows 11 pre-installed, feature two Thunderbolt ports, and come with replaceable SSD drives.

The tipster also included an image of the Surface Pro 8 from what appears to be a print ad for the device showing narrower bezels on the tablet. The Verge says that the leaked image and specs both conform with the information they've received from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans. We should know whether the image and the specs are legit on Wednesday following Microsoft's event which is scheduled to kick off at 11 am EDST (4 pm U.K. time, 5 pm CEST, or 8.30 pm IST).

The Surface Pro 7+ was designed for business and educational use. So let's examine the Surface Pro 7's specs for comparison purposes. The latter comes with a smaller 12.3-inch PixelSense display and a 10th generation Intel processor under the hood.

